---------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,473.53 -110.12 Nikkei 8,621.06 -148.53 NASDAQ 3,065.02 -47.33 FTSE 5,810.25 -31.49 S&P 500 1,441.40 -14.40 Hang Seng 20,844.35 -92.93 SPI 200 Fut 4,475.00 -34.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.7062 -0.007 US 30 YR Bond 2.9201 -0.005 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2842 1.2946 Yen US$ 78.25 78.27 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1763.76 Silver (Lon) 33.81 Gold (NY) 1765.7 Light Crude 91.85 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, led by losses in technology after brokerage downgrades of Intel and other major companies amid worries about third-quarter U.S. earnings. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 110.12 points, or 0.81 percent, to 13,473.53 at the close. The S&P 500 lost 14.40 points, or 0.99 percent, to 1,441.48. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.33 points, or 1.52 percent, to close at 3,065.02. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - UK shares fell for a second session on Tuesday, dented by a wary view of Europe's debt troubles and concerns that gloomy global economic data bodes ill for the upcoming corporate earnings season. The FTSE 100 closed down 31.49 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,810.25 points, adding to a 0.5 percent drop the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a two-month low on Wednesday on concerns that upcoming corporate earnings for the latest quarter could be hit by slowing global growth. The Nikkei shed 1.7 percent to 8,622.22 after falling 1.1 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were set to open lower on Wednesday, with property stocks among the biggest losers, as weakness on Wall Street sparks profit-taking after the previous session's China-led rally. The Hang Seng index was seen opening down 0.7 percent at 20,785.1 points. The China Enterprises index was indicated to open down 0.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO- The dollar and the yen firmed on Wednesday, as investors shied away from risk on concerns about weak earnings in the United States due to a slowdown in global growth. The dollar index, measured against a basket of six key currencies, rose 0.2 percent to its highest since Oct. 1, pushing the euro to $1.28490, its lowest since the same date. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices advanced on Tuesday as investors, worried about bleak views of global growth and the upcoming earnings season, dumped riskier assets to pour money into safe havens. On the open market, benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were up 06/32 in price to yield 1.713 percent, down from 1.748 percent late on Friday, the highest level since Sept. 24. Thirty-year bonds rose 25/32 in price to yield 2.930 percent, down from Friday's close of 2.9703. The 30-year yield slipped below its 200-day moving average of 2.939 percent, according to Reuters data. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold hovered just above $1,760 an ounce on Wednesday after three straight sessions of losses, as a murky outlook for global growth buoyed the dollar and pressured bullion. Spot gold was trading nearly flat at $1,762.65 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after dropping more than 1 percent in the past three days.U.S. gold was also little changed at $1,764.70. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI- London copper firmed on Wednesday on bargain-hunting and on fresh signs that Beijing is acting to bolster China's stock markets and economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ticked up 0.2 percent to $8,160 per tonne by 0123 GMT, after falling 0.5 percent on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday on the threat of supply disruption as tensions escalate in the Middle East. Brent November crude rose $2.68, or 2.40 percent, to settle at $114.50 a barrel, having traded from $111.97 to $114.72. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)