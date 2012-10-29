-------------(8:35 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 13,107.21 +3.53 Nikkei 8,954.87 +21.81 NASDAQ 2,987.95 +1.83 FTSE 5,806.71 +1.66 S&P 500 1,411.94 -1.03 Hang Seng 21,522.68 -22.89 SPI 200 Fut 4,273.00 -12.00 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds (Yield) US 10 YR Bond 1.7434 -0.005 US 30 YR Bond 2.9066 -0.004 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2933 1.2936 Yen US$ 79.73 79.84 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1713.61 Silver (Lon) 32.09 Gold (NY) 1714.6 Light Crude 86.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks finished flat on Friday, recovering from moderate declines as bargain hunters rushed in to buy Apple, lifting it off its lows, and scooped up other stocks recently battered by disappointing results. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 3.53 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 13,107.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 1.03 points, or 0.07 percent, to finish at 1,411.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.83 points, or 0.06 percent, to end at 2,987.95. For the week, the Dow fell 1.8 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.5 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 0.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index underperformed rival European bourses on Friday, as a fall in financial stocks offset gains in mining shares such as Anglo American. The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended slightly higher, edging up by 1.66 points, or 0.03 percent, to 5,806.71 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday as investors bet that the Bank of Japan will substantially expand its easing programme when it meets on Tuesday, though NTT DoCoMo Inc weighed on the index after a profit warning. The Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 8,949.43 by mid-morning after tumbling off a four-week high on Friday. The broader Topix was also up 0.2 percent, at 742.50. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong - Shares are set to start the week lower on Monday, dragged lower by local developers after the city's government announced last Friday new property cooling measures aimed at curbing price increases. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 21,478.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.2 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The yen got off to a steady start on Monday, having rallied late last week as markets cut bearish positions amid talk the Bank of Japan might not ease as much as expected at its looming policy meeting. The dollar bought 79.63 yen, little changed from late New York levels, having retreated from a high of 80.38. But it was still up about 2 percent from its mid-October low as speculation for more BOJ easing grew. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices advanced on Friday as disappointing corporate earnings fuelled safe-haven buying, with investors looking ahead to jobs data next week that could affect the country's neck-and-neck presidential race. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes on Friday traded 19/32 higher in price to yield 1.747 percent, down from 1.81 percent late on Thursday and just below the 200-day moving average. Benchmark yields were little changed on the week after finishing late last Friday at 1.77 percent. Thirty-year Treasury bonds were 1-4/32 higher in price to yield 2.904 percent, down from 2.96 percent late Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold edged up on Monday after robust U.S. economic data lifted prices in the previous session, but gains could be capped by a firmer U.S. dollar, as well as lingering concerns about Greece's debt woes and whether Spain will ask for a bailout. Gold had added $4.55 an ounce to $1,715.31 by 0018 GMT, still well below an 11-month high above $1,795 an ounce hit in early October. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper inched higher on Monday, recovering from 7-week lows plumbed last week, as the prospect of a recovering U.S. economy buoyed prices, although lingering concerns about global growth kept a lid on gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed to $7,833 a tonne by 0204 GMT, a 0.22 percent gain from the previous session when prices ended flat. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil rose a second day on Friday, recovering from an early decline as supportive U.S. economic data coupled with North Sea and Nigerian production problems yielded some relief from concerns about Spain and tepid global demand. Brent December crude rose $1.06 to settle at $109.55 a barrel, in light volume trading from $107.40 to $109.65. For the week, Brent dipped 59 cents, a second straight weekly loss. U.S. December crude edged up 23 cents to settle at $86.28 a barrel, having recovered after falling to $85 and, like Brent, also up a second consecutive session. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)