-----------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,455.82 +3.76 Nikkei 12,468.23 +247.60 NASDAQ 3,229.10 -8.50 FTSE 6,441.32 -16.60 S&P 500 1,548.34 -3.76 Hang Seng 22,182.07 +140.21 SPI 200 Fut 4,956.00 -34.00 CRB Index 293.13 -1.31 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.904 0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.131 0.00 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2877 1.2879 Yen US$ 95.01 95.02 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1611.49 Silver (Lon) 28.88 Gold (NY) 1611.1 Light Crude 92.35 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 fell for a third day on Tuesday but pared losses late in the day after the parliament of Cyprus rejected a proposed tax on bank deposits. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 3.76 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 14,455.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 3.76 points, or 0.24 percent, to finish at 1,548.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 8.50 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 3,229.10. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Tuesday, extending losses in afternoon trade as concerns that the Cypriot parliament will reject a bailout package hit banks and weighed on sentiment. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.3 percent lower, down 16.60 points, at 6,441.32, 1.4 percent lower than the 5-year highs hit last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO- Japan's Nikkei average rebounded 2 percent on Tuesday, regaining some ground lost in the previous session as fears receded that a controversial bailout proposal for Cyprus could reignite the euro zone crisis. The Nikkei added 247.60 points to 12,468.23 after sliding 2.7 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day drop in 10 months. The index is just 0.74 percent away from a 4-1/2 year high of 12,560.95 marked last Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG- Shares were likely to start lower on Wednesday, as Chinese coal producers extended losses with China Shenhua Energy down 1.1 percent. Uncertainty in Cyprus after parliament rejected the terms of a European bailout plan also weighed on sentiment. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 21,990 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start flat. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY- The euro was pinned near four-month lows against the U.S. dollar in Asia on Wednesday after Cyprus' rejection of bailout terms seemed to threaten default or even expulsion from the euro zone. The euro was indeed looking unloved at $1.2862, having been as low as $1.2843 overnight after breaking key support around $1.2870, its 200-day moving average. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as a plan to tax bank accounts in Cyprus to help pay for a bailout unnerved investors, who fretted other eurozone countries could follow a similar path. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 16/32 in price to yield 1.899 percent, down from 1.96 percent late on Monday. Thirty-year bonds gained 1-6/32 in price to yield 3.123 percent, down from 3.18 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold traded steady on Wednesday, holding near a three-week high as Cyprus's rejection of bailout terms triggered worries about a default, underpinning safe haven demand in gold. Spot gold was little changed at $1,612.26 an ounce by 0026 GMT, near a three-week high of $1,615.16 hit on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper held near seven-month lows on Wednesday as Cyprus' rejection of bailout terms fanned concerns contagion could spread across the euro zone, hurting the outlook for commodities demand from the region. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down 0.20 percent to $7,515 a tonne by 0109 GMT, extending losses from the previous session. It touched a low of $7,495.40 earlier in the session, near Tuesday's trough of $7,486.25. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil fell 2 percent to a three-month low beneath $108 a barrel on Tuesday as uncertainty over a bailout for Cyprus raised concern about the euro zone debt crisis and its impact on energy demand. Brent crude for May delivery was down $1.93 a barrel at $107.58 by 1:43 pm EDT (1743 GMT), having touched a three-month low of $107.25. U.S. crude for April delivery was down $1.32 at $92.42 a barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)