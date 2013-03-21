-----------------(8:40 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,511.73 +55.91 Nikkei 12,618.01 +149.78 NASDAQ 3,254.19 +25.09 FTSE 6,432.70 -8.62 S&P 500 1,558.71 +10.37 Hang Seng 22,307.59 +51.15 SPI 200 Fut 4,995.00 +18.00 CRB Index 294.94 +1.80 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.958 0.000 US 30 YR Bond 3.196 -0.002 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2953 1.2955 Yen US$ 95.95 95.99 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1607.16 Silver (Lon) 28.84 Gold (NY) 1606.5 Light Crude 93.34 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 snapping a three-day losing streak as the Federal Reserve reassured investors that it would keep supporting the economy. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 55.91 points, or 0.39 percent, to end at 14,511.73, after rising as high as 14,546.82, an intraday record. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 10.37 points, or 0.67 percent, to finish at 1,558.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 25.09 points, or 0.78 percent, to close at 3,254.19. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares fell on Wednesday, weighed down by mining stocks, with traders citing some anxiety ahead of the outcome of a U.S. central bank meeting. The FTSE 100 ended down 8.62 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,432.70, declining for a fourth consecutive session - a run of losses not seen since Nov. 2012. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 4-1/2 year high on Thursday as exporters gained on the news of the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to maintain stimulus, and expectations of further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan's new leadership. The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 12,618.01 at the midday break. In early trade, it rose as high as 1.4 percent to 12,650.26, its highest level since early September 2008, which is also a resistance level for the Nikkei. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Shares are set to start slightly higher on Thursday, with strength in Chinese banks offseting a 4.9 percent slide for Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings after its 2012 earnings. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 22,285.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.3 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen was broadly softer in Asia on Thursday as markets waited for clues to see how quickly the new Bank of Japan will deliver aggressive easing policies when he gives his first media conference later in the day. The dollar bought 96.09 yen, within striking distance of a 3-1/2 year high of 96.71 reached last week, while the euro fetched 124.26 yen, not too far from a 34-month peak of 127.71 set early in February. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries slid on Wednesday as investors weighed the extent of a rally this week sparked by a plan to tax Cypriot bank accounts, with the Federal Reserve keeping policy on hold. The benchmark 10-year note was last trading down 14/32 in price to yield 1.953 percent. Prices for the 30-year bond briefly spiked even lower after the news but then pared losses. Those bonds were last down 1-05/32 in price to yield 3.192 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold traded little changed on Thursday, after snapping four days of gains in the previous session as the Federal Reserve's pledge to stick with its bond-buying programme offset worries about a debt crisis in Cyprus. Spot gold was little changed at $1,605 an ounce by 0042 GMT, off a three-week high. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Thursday, recovering from this week's 7-month low after the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated its easy policy stance despite signs of economic recovery, while traders were wary ahead of manufacturing data for top consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.18 percent to $7,633.75 a tonne by 0112 GMT, extending gains from the previous session when it closed up more than one percent. . For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil rose above $108 a barrel on Wednesday, recovering from a three-month low, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would continue its stimulus programs and on optimism that European policymakers can keep a debt crisis in Cyprus from spreading. Brent crude for May rose $1.27 to settle at $108.72 a barrel. It had dropped nearly 2 percent to a three-month low on Tuesday. U.S. crude for April rose 80 cents to $92.96 per barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)