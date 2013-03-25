-------------(8:30 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets DJIA 14,512.03 +90.54 Nikkei 12,517.49 +178.96 NASDAQ 3,245.00 +22.40 FTSE 6,392.76 + 4.21 S&P 500 1,556.89 +11.09 Hang Seng 22,239.18 +123.88 SPI 200 Fut 4,994 +21 CRB Index 0.00 +0.00 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.9650 +0.038 US 30 YR Bond 3.1835 +0.034 Currencies EUR US$ 1.303 1.303 Yen US$ 94.85 94.89 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1611.90 Silver (Lon) 28.87 Gold (NY) 1611.3 Light Crude 94.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday on optimism that a deal to bail out Cyprus would be reached, but ended lower for the week for just the second time this year. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 90.54 points, or 0.63 percent, to end at 14,512.03. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 11.09 points, or 0.72 percent, to finish at 1,556.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 22.40 points, or 0.70 percent, to close at 3,245.00. - - - - For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Friday as Cyprus edged closer towards securing a bailout to avoid financial meltdown, with traders positioning themselves for a possible resolution over the weekend. Banks fell by as much as 1.2 percent in morning trade, led by those with significant exposure to the euro zone, such as Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Monday after a sharp fall at the end of last week, as Cyprus and the European Union agreed to a plan to resolve the island's financial crisis. The Nikkei advanced 1.4 percent to 12,506.94 after dropping 2.4 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - Hong Kong- Shares were set to start higher on Monday after Cyprus clinched a bailout deal, with Chinese oil majors CNOOC Ltd and China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) rising after their earnings reports. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1 percent at 22,327.5. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.3 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The euro rose broadly on Monday after Cyprus clinched a deal with international lenders for a bailout aimed at saving the country from financial meltdown. The single currency rose 0.4 percent to $1.3043, having traded at roughly $1.2985 before news of a draft deal for Cyprus reached the market. Against the yen, the euro climbed 0.8 percent on the day to 123.75 yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries traded near flat on Friday as a bailout for Cyprus remained in doubt headed into the weekend, leaving investors nervous about the country's future in the euro zone. Ten-year notes last traded down 2/32 in price to yield 1.920 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Monday, as Cyprus reached a bailout plan with international lenders pending approval from euro zone finance ministers, weighing on sentiment for the safe haven metal. Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,605.16 an ounce by 0005 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE- London copper rose on Monday after Cyprus reached an outline deal with international lenders for a 10 billion euro bailout, boosting appetite for risky assets and soothing concerns over the impact of a euro zone default on demand for metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.50 percent to $7,693.25 a tonne by 0106 GMT, adding to 1 percent gains from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures fell on Thursday as Cyprus struggled to raise enough money to qualify for a bailout and avoid a banking collapse, reviving worries about the outlook for petroleum demand in Europe. Brent May crude fell $1.25, or 1.15 percent, to settle at $107.47 a barrel, having traded from $107.08 to $108.75. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Manoj Dharra)