EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of record
closing highs on Thursday, ending a fairly volatile session
lower as the market's recent momentum faded and Apple's shares
declined.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 22.50 points,
or 0.15 percent, to end at 15,082.62. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index declined 6.02 points, or 0.37 percent, to finish at
1,626.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 4.10
points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 3,409.17.
LONDON - Britain's top share index edged up to fresh peaks
on Thursday, with the market at a five-and-a-half year high, and
traders said a backdrop of central bank support would keep its
upward trend intact.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.1 percent,
or 9.26 points, at 6,592.74 points - its highest level since
early 2008.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 3
percent to a 5-1/2-year high on Friday, led by
currency-sensitive exporters as the yen tumbled against the
dollar after further improvement in the U.S. jobs market eased
concerns over its recovery.
The Nikkei was up 407.13 points at 14,598.61 after trading as
much as 14,630.47, its highest level since January 2008.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start flat on
Friday, with China Resources Power, trading for the
first time this week, down 5.3 percent after announcing a merger
with China Resources Gas.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open flat at 23,213.6.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong was indicated to also open flat.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar remained at a lofty perch against its
Japanese counterpart on Friday, after breaking above the 100 yen
level in the previous session for the first time since April
2009.
The dollar was buying 100.60 yen after rising as high
as 100.79 yen on the EBS trading platform on Thursday, helped by
signs of further improvement in the U.S. labour market and
renewed debate by U.S. Federal Reserve officials about scaling
back the central bank's asset purchases.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices dipped slightly on
Thursday, easing late after the dollar jumped to a four-year
high against the Japanese yen, breaking through the key 100-yen
mark and spurring selling in longer-dated government debt.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury note slipped 2/32 to
yield 1.814 percent. The U.S. 30-year bond traded
down 6/32 to yield 2.996 percent from 2.987 percent late on
Wednesday.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - U.S. gold futures slipped more than 1 percent on
Friday after the dollar rose against the euro on brightening job
prospects in the world's largest economy, reducing bullion's
appeal as an alternative investment.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery hit a session
low of $1,452.30 an ounce and stood at $1,453.80 by 0050 GMT,
down $14.80. The contract was also heading for its first weekly
fall in three but a slight increase in exchange-traded holdings
could signal a change in sentiment.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper futures fell for a second straight
session on Friday as a firmer U.S. dollar hurt commodities,
taking the metal further away from near one-month highs touched
earlier in the week.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
dropped 0.8 percent to $7,298 tonne by 0120 GMT. The contract is
up 0.4 percent for the week, after rising as high as $7,480 on
Wednesday, its loftiest since April 12.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent oil edged down on Friday, trading in a
tight range above $104 a barrel as stronger signs of U.S.
recovery against persistent doubts over the Chinese economy sent
mixed signals about demand from the world's top two consumers.
Brent was down 20 cents at $104.27 a barrel at 0240
GMT. U.S. crude eased 18 cents to $96.21 a barrel. Brent
was mostly unchanged for the week, while the U.S. benchmark was
set to gain for a third week in a row.
