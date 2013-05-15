-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15215.25 123.57 0.82 S&P 500 1650.34 16.57 1.01 FTSE 6686.06 54.3 0.82 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 480.24 -1.19 -0.25 Nikkei 15096.97 338.55 2.29 Euro 1.2928 1.2918 Japanese Yen 102.2 102.35 U.S. Crude 94.34 0.13 Brent 102.72 0.12 Gold 1426.06 1425.39 Silver 23.28 23.36 Copper-LME 7259.5 14.5 0.2 UST 10-YR 97.890625 1.9836 UST 30-YR 93.875 3.1964 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied to fresh highs on Tuesday as investors picked up large-cap companies' shares on the expectation that central bank stimulus will help propel the rally further. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 123.57 points, or 0.82 percent, to close at a record 15,215.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 16.57 points, or 1.01 percent, to end at a record 1,650.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 23.82 points, or 0.69 percent, to 3,462.61, its highest close since November 2000. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index scaled fresh 5-1/2 year highs on Tuesday, taking heart from a handful of upbeat earnings and with a bid for Severn Trent fanning expectations of more takeovers of utilities. Gains in utilities helped the British blue chip index close 54.30 points, or 0.8 percent higher at 6,686.06 points, posting another 5-1/2 year closing high as investors showed few signs of tiring of the rally. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share index rose 2.2 percent to break above 15,000 on Wednesday, with Sony Corp surging after a proposal from a U.S. activist fund to list its entertainment unit sent its U.S.-listed shares soaring 10 percent. The market's run to a fresh 5-1/2 year high was also underpinned by further weakness in the yen and a strong performance from Wall Street, which was boosted by signs of better economic growth. The Nikkei added 322.98 points to 15,081.40, the highest since January 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are poised to start higher on Wednesday, with index gains buoyed by a 6 percent jump for supply chain manager Li & Fung after its chairman was reported to have said earnings this year will rebound to 2011 levels. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at 23,074.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar edged lower in early Asian trade on Wednesday but stayed close to its highest point against the yen in four and a half years on signs of an improving U.S. economy and rising Treasury yields. The dollar index was steady at 83.589, after retracing its overnight high of 83.687, which was its loftiest level since July 2012. The dollar bought 102.24 yen, down about 0.1 percent but still not far from 102.42 yen on Tuesday on the EBS trading platform. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell on Tuesday, lifting benchmark yields to seven week highs as investors instead directed money into riskier assets such as stocks. Prices of 10-year notes slid 12/32 to yield 1.97 percent, up from 1.91 percent late on Monday. Prices of 30-year bonds fell 1 point to yield 3.19 percent, from 3.12 percent late on Monday For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD Gold inched up on Wednesday to snap four sessions of decline as the U.S. dollar eased and selling by exchange-traded funds halted, but strong share prices looked set to cap gains. Gold had climbed 0.11 percent to $1,426.96 an ounce by 0014 GMT. It fell for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, its longest losing streak in over two months, as economic optimism and record high U.S. equities dimmed its appeal as a so-called safe haven.. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper inched up on Wednesday as investor appetite for risk picked up ahead of economic data expected to underline a U.S. recovery, but a dimming growth outlook in top metals consumer China will cap gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.33 percent to $7,269 a tonne by 0124 GMT, paring losses from the previous session when it fell 2.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices fell on Tuesday after a global energy watchdog described world supplies as "comfortable" and analysts forecast a continued build in the U.S. crude inventory, while gasoline rose 1 percent on expected inventory draws ahead of the summer driving season. U.S. crude prices tumbled further late in the trading session, following news that an outage on TransCanada's 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone oil pipeline would be resolved by Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)