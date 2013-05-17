-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15233.22 -42.47 -0.28 S&P 500 1650.47 -8.31 -0.5 FTSE 6687.8 -5.75 -0.09 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 479.99 -1.07 -0.22 Nikkei 15019.55 -17.69 -0.12 Euro 1.286 1.2881 Japanese Yen 102.23 102.24 U.S. Crude 95.01 -0.15 Brent 103.55 -0.23 Gold 1382.43 1385.69 Silver 22.61 22.66 Copper-LME 7259 -21 -0.29 UST 10-YR 98.84375 1.8774 UST 30-YR 95.6875 3.0984 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the downturn accelerating late in the day after a Federal Reserve official said the central bank could begin easing up on its monetary stimulus this summer. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 42.47 points, or 0.28 percent, to close at 15,233.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 8.31 points, or 0.50 percent, to end at 1,650.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 6.37 points, or 0.18 percent, to finish at 3,465.24. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index snapped a 10-session winning streak on Thursday, with weak U.S. data taking some shine off and with technical charts pointing to an increasing risk of a correction. The FTSE 100 closed down 5.75 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,687.80 points, retreating from a fresh 5-1/2 year high of 6,714.48 scaled earlier in the session and posting its first daily loss in 11 sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average fell for a second day on Friday as caution over the recent steep rises continued to spur profit-taking while a pullback in Wall Street soured investor sentiment, but ongoing optimism in the benefits of a weak yen kept the index near the 15,000 mark. The Nikkei shed 0.3 percent to 14,992.83 in mid-morning trade, moving away from a 5 1/2-year high of 15,155.72 tapped Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong financial markets are closed on Friday for a public holiday and will resume trading on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The U.S. dollar held firm near a 10-month high against a basket of major currencies on Friday after a regional Fed chief, long seen as a policy dove, said the Fed could begin easing up on stimulus this summer and end it late this year. Remarks by John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, moved markets as investors see his thinking close to that of the Fed's top officials such as Chairman Ben Bernanke and Vice Chair Janet Yellen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday after data on housing, jobs, prices and manufacturing raised questions about the U.S. economy's strength and made it look more likely that the Federal Reserve would keep monetary policy accommodative. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note's yield rose about 30 basis points in the first two weeks of May, benefiting from a batch of better-than-expected labor market data released in early May. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Friday as stock markets paused after rally, but the metal was still on track for its worst weekly decline in a month as investors cut exposure to bullion, sending holdings in exchange-traded funds to the lowest in four years. Spot gold was up 0.17 percent to $1,388.11 an ounce by 0038 GMT, having fallen to a four-week low of $1,369.29 on Thursday as renewed liquidation in gold ETFs and the recent drop below the $1,400-per-ounce level spooked investors. U.S. gold for June delivery was little changed at $1,386.70. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures edged lower on Friday to remain on course to end a three-week upward streak, undermined by a firmer dollar and indications that demand from top consumer China is unlikely to pick up strongly as Beijing shuns stimulus measures. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.3 percent to $7,258.50 a tonne by 0107 GMT. It was down 1.7 percent for the week so far. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent June crude oil futures expired slightly higher on Thursday, buoyed by a weaker dollar even as a bevy of slack U.S. economic data capped gains in the stock market. The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of six currencies , making crude oil and other dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for holders of foreign currencies. Brent June crude oil futures expired 12 cents higher at $103.80 per barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)