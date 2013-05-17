-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15233.22 -42.47 -0.28
S&P 500 1650.47 -8.31 -0.5
FTSE 6687.8 -5.75 -0.09
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 479.99 -1.07 -0.22
Nikkei 15019.55 -17.69 -0.12
Euro 1.286 1.2881
Japanese Yen 102.23 102.24
U.S. Crude 95.01 -0.15
Brent 103.55 -0.23
Gold 1382.43 1385.69
Silver 22.61 22.66
Copper-LME 7259 -21 -0.29
UST 10-YR 98.84375 1.8774
UST 30-YR 95.6875 3.0984
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the downturn
accelerating late in the day after a Federal Reserve official
said the central bank could begin easing up on its monetary
stimulus this summer.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 42.47
points, or 0.28 percent, to close at 15,233.22. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index fell 8.31 points, or 0.50 percent, to
end at 1,650.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 6.37
points, or 0.18 percent, to finish at 3,465.24.
LONDON - Britain's top share index snapped a 10-session
winning streak on Thursday, with weak U.S. data taking some
shine off and with technical charts pointing to an increasing
risk of a correction.
The FTSE 100 closed down 5.75 points, or 0.1 percent, at
6,687.80 points, retreating from a fresh 5-1/2 year high of
6,714.48 scaled earlier in the session and posting its first
daily loss in 11 sessions.
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average fell for a second day on
Friday as caution over the recent steep rises continued to spur
profit-taking while a pullback in Wall Street soured investor
sentiment, but ongoing optimism in the benefits of a weak yen
kept the index near the 15,000 mark.
The Nikkei shed 0.3 percent to 14,992.83 in
mid-morning trade, moving away from a 5 1/2-year high of
15,155.72 tapped Thursday.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong financial markets are closed on Friday
for a public holiday and will resume trading on Monday.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The U.S. dollar held firm near a 10-month high
against a basket of major currencies on Friday after a regional
Fed chief, long seen as a policy dove, said the Fed could begin
easing up on stimulus this summer and end it late this year.
Remarks by John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve
Bank of San Francisco, moved markets as investors see his
thinking close to that of the Fed's top officials such as
Chairman Ben Bernanke and Vice Chair Janet Yellen.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday after
data on housing, jobs, prices and manufacturing raised questions
about the U.S. economy's strength and made it look more likely
that the Federal Reserve would keep monetary policy
accommodative.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note's yield rose about
30 basis points in the first two weeks of May, benefiting from a
batch of better-than-expected labor market data released in
early May.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Friday as stock markets paused
after rally, but the metal was still on track for its worst
weekly decline in a month as investors cut exposure to bullion,
sending holdings in exchange-traded funds to the lowest in four
years.
Spot gold was up 0.17 percent to $1,388.11 an ounce
by 0038 GMT, having fallen to a four-week low of $1,369.29 on
Thursday as renewed liquidation in gold ETFs and the recent drop
below the $1,400-per-ounce level spooked investors.
U.S. gold for June delivery was little changed at
$1,386.70.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper futures edged lower on Friday to
remain on course to end a three-week upward streak, undermined
by a firmer dollar and indications that demand from top consumer
China is unlikely to pick up strongly as Beijing shuns stimulus
measures.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
eased 0.3 percent to $7,258.50 a tonne by 0107 GMT. It was down
1.7 percent for the week so far.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent June crude oil futures expired slightly
higher on Thursday, buoyed by a weaker dollar even as a bevy of
slack U.S. economic data capped gains in the stock market.
The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of six currencies
, making crude oil and other dollar-denominated
commodities cheaper for holders of foreign currencies.
Brent June crude oil futures expired 12 cents higher
at $103.80 per barrel.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)