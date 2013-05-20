-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15354.4 121.18 0.8 S&P 500 1,666.12 15.65 0.95 FTSE 6723.06 35.26 0.53 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 484.26 4.63 0.97 Nikkei 15347.01 208.89 1.38 Euro 1.2834 1.2811 Japanese Yen 102.79 102.92 U.S. Crude 96 -0.02 Brent 104.63 -0.01 Gold 1348.31 1358.7 Silver 21.57 22.23 Copper-LME 7306.25 1.25 0.02 UST 10-YR 98.09375 1.9611 UST 30-YR 94.234375 3.1762 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks continued their climb into uncharted territory on Friday, racking up the fourth week of gains in a row as encouraging economic data prompted investors to pick up shares of growth companies. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 121.18 points, or 0.80 percent, to close at a record 15,354.40. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 15.65 points, or 0.95 percent, to end at a record 1,666.12. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 33.72 points, or 0.97 percent, to finish at 3,498.97 - its highest close since October 2000. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index hit fresh five and a half year highs on Friday, as banks were buoyed by an upgrade, the prospect of the end of state ownership in the sector and rotation out of defensive stocks. The FTSE 100 closed up 35.26 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,723.06, just 0.1 percent off October 2008's closing high and marking the index's fourth successive week of gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average surged to a fresh 5-1/2 year high on Monday morning, as further weakness in the yen and signs of an improving U.S. economy bolstered prospects for higher Japanese corporate earnings in the current business year. In mid-morning trade, the Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 15,298.92 after rising as high as 15,312.87, the highest since December 2007. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start at their highest in more than a week on Monday, with index gains helped by a 4.4 percent climb for China Coal Energy as markets returned from a public holiday last Friday. The Hang Seng Index was expected to open up 1.2 percent at 23,348.7, its highest since May 9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 1.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen bounced off a 4-1/2 year low against the dollar early in Asia on Monday in the wake of reports suggesting the Japanese government might be happy with the level of the currency following its extended decline. The dollar last traded at 102.87, having slid about 1 percent from late New York levels to a low of 102.00. The euro plumbed 131.05 from 132.45 late in New York, before steadying at 131.95. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES TOKYO - U.S. Treasuries were on the defensive on Monday, with the benchmark yield near a two-month peak after data late last week showed U.S. consumer sentiment rising to its highest level in nearly six years. The yield on the 10-year notes stood at 1.954 percent , little changed from late U.S. levels last week but near the high of 1.985 percent hit last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold fell for a seventh straight session on Friday, its longest losing streak in four years, as the dollar rose to the highest since 2008 after some Federal Reserve officials said the central bank should end its stimulus for the U.S. economy. Investors also rejected gold's safe-haven lure after a May reading for U.S. consumer sentiment hit a near six-year high, showing Americans are feeling better about their financial and economic prospects. U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down 1.6 percent at $1,364.70. For the week, it fell more than 5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Monday after a jump in U.S. consumer confidence raised prospects the country could begin trimming its bond-buying program, eroding metals' allure for investors, against a backdrop of slowing growth in top consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.42 percent to $7,278.50 a tonne by 0121 GMT, reversing small gains made in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL CHENNAI, India - Brent crude futures held below $105 per barrel on Monday supported by positive economic data and strong equity markets, while a moderate outlook for demand and ample supplies dragged on prices. Front-month Brent futures stood at $104.60 per barrel at 0307 GMT, down 4 cents from Friday's close and following three straight sessions of gains. U.S. crude slipped 5 cents to $95.97. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)