EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow and the
S&P 500 closing at new all-time highs as Federal Reserve
officials' comments eased some concerns that the central bank
could start reducing its stimulus program.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 52.30 points,
or 0.34 percent, to end at a record 15,387.58. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index added 2.87 points, or 0.17 percent, to
finish at a record 1,669.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index
advanced 5.69 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 3,502.12 -
its highest close since October 2000.
LONDON - Britain's blue chip share index closed within sight
of its all-time high on Tuesday, lifted by mining stocks and
positive corporate news from luxury retailer Burberry
among others.
The FTSE 100 index ended up 48.24 points, or 0.7
percent, at 6,803.87, its highest finish since its record close
of 6,950.60 in late 1999.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average climbed to a 5-1/2-year high
on Wednesday, ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan
policy-setting meeting, with Sony Corp surging on reports it is
considering evaluating a proposal to spin off its entertainment
assets.
By the midday break, the Nikkei advanced 1.2 percent
to 15,559.95 after trading as high as 15,564.90, its best mark
since December 2007.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong securities and derivatives markets
will resume trading at 1 p.m. local time (0500 GMT) on Wednesday
after authorities lifted a severe rainstorm warning, the
exchange said in a statement.
There will be no pre-opening session for the securities
market but the 30-minute session will apply for certain futures
contracts, according to a statement from Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar hovered some way below last week's
4-1/2-year high against the Japanese currency, after being
dampened by hints from two U.S. Federal Reserve regional
presidents that the central bank will continue its bond-buying
scheme.
But moves were muted, with the dollar adding just 0.1 percent
to 102.57, off Friday's high of 103.32, as investors
lacked conviction ahead of the Bank of Japan's post-policy
meeting announcement and testimony from Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke at 1400 GMT.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries ended stronger on Tuesday after
buyers stepped back in, attracted by higher yields, and after
two voting members of the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a dovish
tone on the economy, reducing expectations that the U.S. central
bank is close to tapering its bond purchases.
The 10-year notes were last up 4/32 in price
to yield 1.95 percent. The yields have jumped from as low as
1.61 percent on May 1.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Wednesday, buoyed by a
weaker dollar after Federal Reserve officials dampened
expectations that the U.S. central bank may soon exit its
bullion-friendly bond purchases.
Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,379.56 an ounce by
0108 GMT, but remains not far off a two-year low. Spot silver
gained 1 percent to $22.61 an ounce, regaining more
ground after dropping to 2-1/2-year lows earlier this week.
U.S. gold was little changed at $1,378.80 an ounce.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper on Wednesday held below two
week-highs hit the session before after Federal Reserve
officials suggested the central bank would continue its
bond-buying scheme.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
barely changed at $7,376.75 a tonne by 0105 GMT from the
previous session when it closed down 0.3 percent.
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude prices fell on Tuesday, led lower by a
sharp drop in U.S. gasoline futures as traders bet the market
would be well supplied this summer, and as an industry report
showed rising fuel stockpiles in the world's largest oil
consumer.
Brent crude oil futures for July delivery ended the
session 89 cents lower at $103.91 per barrel, after trading
above $105 and to a low of $103.51.
U.S. June crude oil futures, which expired on
Tuesday, finished 55 cents lower at $95.16 a barrel after
trading between $95.50 and $96.97. The more heavily traded July
contract ended 75 cents lower at $96.18 a barrel.
