-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15307.17 -80.41 -0.52 S&P 500 1655.35 -13.81 -0.83 FTSE 6840.27 36.4 0.53 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 472.61 -7.23 -1.51 Nikkei 15662.95 35.69 0.23 Euro 1.2845 1.2856 Japanese Yen 103.09 103.15 U.S. Crude 93.62 -0.66 Brent 101.93 -0.67 Gold 1364.54 1368.54 Silver 22.08 22.19 Copper-LME 7312.5 -162.5 -2.17 UST 10-YR 97.390625 2.0403 UST 30-YR 93.484375 3.2187 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday with the S&P 500 posting its biggest decline in three weeks, after minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed some officials were open to tapering large-scale asset purchases as early as at the June meeting. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 80.41 points, or 0.52 percent, at 15,307.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 13.81 points, or 0.83 percent, at 1,655.35. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 38.82 points, or 1.11 percent, at 3,463.30. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Growth sensitive sectors drove Britain's top share index to fresh 13-year highs, receiving a boost after the top U.S. central banker reaffirmed his commitment to continued stimulus. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke said that central bank needs to see further signs of traction before taking its foot off the gas, helping to spike the FTSE 100 to an intraday high of 6,875.62, its highest level since January 2000. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average soared 1.9 percent to a 5-1/2-year high on Thursday, aided by exporters as the yen weakened against the dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve chief suggested the central bank could scale back stimulus in the coming months. The Nikkei was up 303.11 points at 15,930.37 after trading as high as 15,942.60, its highest mark since December 2007. The index was heading for a fifth straight day of gain. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares sank deeper into the red on Thursday and looked set for a third-straight loss after a preliminary private survey of May manufacturing activity in China came in at a seven-month low. Financial, materials and energy counters led the slide after China's HSBC flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) slipped to 49.6, slipping under the 50-point level demarcating expansion from contraction for the first since October. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar hovered at a near three-year high against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Thursday, having risen broadly as Treasury yields jumped on the prospect that the Federal Reserve might scale back its stimulus programme this year. The dollar index stood at 84.381 after gaining more than 0.5 percent on Wednesday to reach a peak of 84.422, a high not seen since July 2010. Against the yen, it rose 0.1 percent to 103.23, within reach of a 4-1/2 year high of 103.74 set overnight. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields on the benchmark 10-year note rose above the key two percent level on Wednesday, the highest level in two months, as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke added to bond investor fears that the U.S. central bank might slow its bond purchases later this year if the economy improves further. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 27/32 in price to yield 2.02 percent, up from a low of 1.89 percent immediately after Bernanke's speech. Thirty-year bonds fell 1-15/32 in price to yield 3.21 percent, up from a low of 3.13 percent earlier on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold fell for a third straight session on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke hinted at reducing an $85 billion bond-buying programme that has increased the metal's appeal as a hedge against inflation. Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,363.96 an ounce by 0018 GMT, holding near a two-year low of $1,321.35 reached in April. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper fell on Thursday from the previous session's six-week peak after signs the U.S. central bank was veering towards tapering its bond-buying scheme, and ahead of a string of global manufacturing sector reports. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.35 percent to $7,374 a tonne by 0107 GMT, reversing gains from the previous session when it closed up 1.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Wednesday as a rise in U.S. gasoline inventories prompted selling, then crude extended losses in late trading after minutes from a Federal Reserve policy meeting sent U.S. stock markets down. Brent crude futures fell $1.31 to settle at $102.60, after shedding nearly a dollar in the previous session. Brent prices fell further in post-settlement trading, down $1.52 at 4:54 p.m. EDT (2054 GMT). U.S. crude settled down $1.90 at $94.28 a barrel, its biggest one-day loss since May 1. It extended losses in post-settlement trading, sliding as low as $94.01. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)