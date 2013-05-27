-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15303.1 8.6 0.06
S&P 500 1649.6 -0.91 -0.06
FTSE 6654.34 -42.45 -0.63
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 466.55 -0.7 -0.15
Nikkei 14157.34 -455.11 -3.11
Euro 1.2928 1.2926
Japanese Yen 101 101.3
U.S. Crude 93.44 -0.71
Brent 102.29 -0.35
Gold 1391.11 1385.55
Silver 22.56 22.38
Copper-LME 7299.15 -16.75 -0.23
UST 10-YR 97.65625 2.0107
UST 30-YR 94.25 3.1754
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 declined for a third day on Friday,
with the three major U.S. stock indexes posting their first
negative week since mid-April on lingering concern that the U.S.
central bank may scale back its stimulus measures.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 8.60 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 15,303.10 at the close. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index edged down only 0.91 of a point, or
0.06 percent, to finish at 1,649.60. The Nasdaq Composite Index
dipped 0.27 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to close at
3,459.14.
For the week, the Dow fell 0.3 percent, while the S&P 500 and
the Nasdaq each dropped 1.1 percent. The S&P 500 had traded
below its 14-day moving average - 1,647.91 - during the day but
closed just couple of points above the level.
LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index, which had raced
to its highest level in nearly 13 years this week, fell sharply
for the second straight session on Friday as a decline at major
bank HSBC hit the market.
Some traders felt the pull-back could accelerate in June
although many still believed the stock market's longer-term
rising trend remained intact and that the market would end 2013
higher than where it was at the end of 2012.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell by 0.6 percent, or 42.45
points, to 6,654.34 points, following on from a 2.1 percent
decline on Thursday which was its steepest one-day drop in a
year.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slumped 3.8 percent on
Monday morning, as a rebound in the yen hammered exporters in a
market still on edge after last week's turbulent trade sent the
benchmark reeling to its worst loss in two years.
The Nikkei dropped 555.14 points to 14,057.31 in
mid-morning trade, with support pegged at 13,981.52, an intraday
low hit on Friday's choppy session.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on
Monday, dragged down by a 1.6 percent loss for mobile phone
operator China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd that topped
falls among Hang Seng Index components.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent
at 22,571.63. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 0.3 percent
lower.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar dipped against the yen in early Asian
trade on Monday after marking its worst week in a year on
Friday, as volatility in Japanese stocks and bonds pulled it
well away from its highest level in 4-1/2 years.
The greenback last bought 101.13 yen, dropping 0.1
percent from Friday, when it scraped a trough of 100.68 on
Friday and closed 1.9 percent down on the week.
On Thursday, the Nikkei was jolted off 5-1/2 year highs as
investors scrambled for safety in Japanese bonds after poor
Chinese trade data, and after the 10-year Japanese government
bond yield rose to 1 percent, its highest in over a year.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices edged up on Friday as
traders evaluated the likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve
pulling back on bond purchases this year and whether the recent
selloff was overdone.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields traded around the key 2
percent level, falling below it at times.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold prices held firm on Monday after recording
their best week in a month as the dollar slipped and global
stock markets fell on speculation the United States would soon
start to curb measures to stimulate the economy.
Spot gold had dropped 0.03 percent, or 36 cents, to
$1,385.19 an ounce by 0016 GMT, not far from two-year lows of
$1,321.35 seen in mid-April. Gold is headed for its fifth
straight monthly drop.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - Shanghai copper slipped on Monday and was mired
near last week's lows on worries fitful growth in top consumer
China would not be met by fresh stimulus, while trade was thin
with the London Metal Exchange closed for a holiday.
The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.72 percent to 52,370 yuan
($8,500) a tonne. It hit a session low of 52,230 a tonne, close
to 52,130 yuan hit last week - its weakest since May 16. .
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent oil prices crept higher on Friday, as
traders exited short positions ahead of a long holiday weekend
in the United States, but the weekly percentage drop was still
the biggest in more than a month.
Both Brent and U.S. crude ended the week 2 percent lower, as
investors sold due to high supplies of U.S. crude oil, fears of
an economic slowdown in China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer,
and worries that the Federal Reserve will stop its bond buying
programme. It was the biggest weekly percentage loss since the
week to April 19.
Brent crude oil futures settled 20 cents higher at
$102.64 per barrel, after trading between $101.65 and $102.79.
U.S. crude oil futures settled down 10 cents at $94.15
per barrel, but above the 100-day moving average, after trading
as low as $93.04.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)