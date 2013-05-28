-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA S&P 500 FTSE MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 467.7 0.08 0.02 Nikkei 14223.39 80.74 0.57 Euro 1.2905 1.2929 Japanese Yen 101.79 100.93 U.S. Crude 93.69 -0.46 Brent 102.5 -0.12 Gold 1389.36 1394.28 Silver 22.53 22.63 Copper-LME 7222.5 -76.5 -1.05 UST 10-YR UST 30-YR Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES The US markets were closed on Monday due to Memorial day. For a full report, double click on - - - - The UK markets were closed on Monday due to Memorial day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher in choppy trade on Tuesday morning as the sharp declines in the past few sessions prompted some investors to pick up battered stocks, including Toyota Motor Corp and Sony Corp. Sentiment, however, remained fragile after last week's turbulent traded raised doubt about the sustainability of the remarkable bull-run that has taken the index to a 5-1/2-year high. The Nikkei was up 0.6 percent at 14,223.39 by the midday break after dropping as much as 1.4 percent to below 14,000 in the opening minutes. It skidded 3.2 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start barely higher on Tuesday, with China Taiping Insurance spiking 10 percent after the company said it would spend HK$13.3 billion ($1.71 billion) to restructure. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 22,710.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The yen tumbled on Tuesday as Japanese shares appeared to be stabilising after sharp losses and extreme volatility in the past few sessions, easing worries investors may have to close their yen-selling positions to make up for losses. While the Nikkei's fall of more than 10 percent from its 5 1/2-year peak has reminded traders how painful a correction of one-way trade can be, the market expects the Bank of Japan's massive easing to likely weaken the yen in the long term. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES The US markets were closed on Monday due to Memorial day. . For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold fell on Tuesday as the dollar gained and Asian stock markets firmed up after a turbulent week, undermining the metal's appeal as a safe haven and prompting a further sell-off in bullion-backed exchange traded funds. Spot gold fell 0.34 percent to $1,389.49 an ounce by 0028 GMT, after gaining more than 0.5 percent on Monday when the dollar edged lower and European stock markets steadied, while physical buying remained strong in Asia. The metal gained 2 percent last week in its strongest week in a month. U.S. gold rose 0.16 percent to $1,388.80. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper lost ground on Tuesday on worries over softening growth in China, with investors looking for fresh trading cues as Britain and the United States return from a holiday weekend. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was at $7,235 a tonne by 0225 GMT, down 0.88 percent from Friday's close. LME copper was mostly steady last week, but is set to close the month with gains of 2 percent -- its first monthly advance since January. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL CALGARY, Alberta - Brent oil crude futures edged lower on Monday, as last week's weaker data lingered over a market thinned by public holidays in the United States and Britain. Brent futures dipped 11 cents to $102.53 per barrel at 1719 GMT, following the worst weekly performance in five weeks. U.S. crude shed 50 cents to $93.63 per barrel. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)