-----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA
S&P 500
FTSE
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 467.7 0.08 0.02
Nikkei 14223.39 80.74 0.57
Euro 1.2905 1.2929
Japanese Yen 101.79 100.93
U.S. Crude 93.69 -0.46
Brent 102.5 -0.12
Gold 1389.36 1394.28
Silver 22.53 22.63
Copper-LME 7222.5 -76.5 -1.05
UST 10-YR
UST 30-YR
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
The US markets were closed on Monday due to Memorial day.
The UK markets were closed on Monday due to Memorial day.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher in choppy
trade on Tuesday morning as the sharp declines in the past few
sessions prompted some investors to pick up battered stocks,
including Toyota Motor Corp and Sony Corp.
Sentiment, however, remained fragile after last week's
turbulent traded raised doubt about the sustainability of the
remarkable bull-run that has taken the index to a 5-1/2-year
high.
The Nikkei was up 0.6 percent at 14,223.39 by the
midday break after dropping as much as 1.4 percent to below
14,000 in the opening minutes. It skidded 3.2 percent in the
previous session.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start barely
higher on Tuesday, with China Taiping Insurance
spiking 10 percent after the company said it would spend HK$13.3
billion ($1.71 billion) to restructure.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at
22,710.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.2 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The yen tumbled on Tuesday as Japanese shares
appeared to be stabilising after sharp losses and extreme
volatility in the past few sessions, easing worries investors
may have to close their yen-selling positions to make up for
losses.
While the Nikkei's fall of more than 10 percent from its 5
1/2-year peak has reminded traders how painful a correction of
one-way trade can be, the market expects the Bank of Japan's
massive easing to likely weaken the yen in the long term.
TREASURIES
The US markets were closed on Monday due to Memorial day. .
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold fell on Tuesday as the dollar gained and
Asian stock markets firmed up after a turbulent week,
undermining the metal's appeal as a safe haven and prompting a
further sell-off in bullion-backed exchange traded funds.
Spot gold fell 0.34 percent to $1,389.49 an ounce by
0028 GMT, after gaining more than 0.5 percent on Monday when the
dollar edged lower and European stock markets steadied, while
physical buying remained strong in Asia.
The metal gained 2 percent last week in its strongest week
in a month.
U.S. gold rose 0.16 percent to $1,388.80.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper lost ground on Tuesday on worries
over softening growth in China, with investors looking for fresh
trading cues as Britain and the United States return from a
holiday weekend.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
at $7,235 a tonne by 0225 GMT, down 0.88 percent from Friday's
close. LME copper was mostly steady last week, but is set to
close the month with gains of 2 percent -- its first monthly
advance since January.
OIL
CALGARY, Alberta - Brent oil crude futures edged lower on
Monday, as last week's weaker data lingered over a market
thinned by public holidays in the United States and Britain.
Brent futures dipped 11 cents to $102.53 per barrel
at 1719 GMT, following the worst weekly performance in five
weeks. U.S. crude shed 50 cents to $93.63 per barrel.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)