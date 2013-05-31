-----------------------(0838 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15324.53 21.73 0.14 S&P 500 1654.41 6.05 0.37 FTSE 6656.99 29.82 0.45 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 464.96 -0.02 -0 Nikkei 13808.72 219.69 1.62 Euro 1.3036 1.3048 Japanese Yen 101.04 100.72 U.S. Crude 93.67 0.06 Brent 102.28 0.09 Gold 1418.61 1413.25 Silver 22.79 22.73 Copper-LME 7333 16 0.22 UST 10-YR 96.765625 2.1119 UST 30-YR 92.4375 3.2747 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's losses, as tepid economic data eased concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin to gradually scale back its policy of stimulating growth. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 21.73 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,324.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 6.05 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,654.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.78 points, or 0.69 percent, at 3,491.30. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index edged up from two-week lows on Thursday, with some investors seeing value in previously laggard miners, but low volumes and the small scale of the rise signalled caution. Precious metals miners Fresnillo, Randgold and Polymetal were among the top gainers, up 6.2 to 4.9 percent and taking heart from a rebound in gold. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average bounced sharply on Friday, recouping some of its recent steep losses, as investors bought back beaten-down stocks after soft U.S. economic data eased concerns that the Federal Reserve would soon start unwinding its massive stimulus. The Nikkei, which slumped 5.2 percent to a five-week low on Thursday, rose 2.4 percent to 13,914.42 in mid-morning trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on Friday, with China-focused shoe retailer Belle International topping percentage risers among Hang Seng Index components with a 2.7 percent gain. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at 22,582.6 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start flat. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The U.S. dollar hovered near a three-week low against the euro on Friday after unexpectedly weak U.S. economic data dampened expectations that the Federal Reserve will reduce its monetary stimulus soon. While the yen showed little immediate response to a slew of generally positive Japanese economic data, traders were focused on whether the data would help stem a steep 6-day slide in Tokyo shares since late last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries traded nearly unchanged on Thursday as investors waited for clues about future moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has hinted recently it could soon slow its massive monetary easing program. Prices briefly edged higher after a sale of $29 billion in 7-year debt fetched a lower yield than markets had expected, with solid demand for a second auction in a row this week. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold climbed on Friday, hovering near a two-week high hit in the previous session, as weak U.S. economic data eased fears that the Federal Reserve could soon wind down its bullion-friendly bond buying programme. A rise in gold-backed exchange-traded fund holdings for the first time in three weeks also indicated renewed interest in the precious metal -- typically seen as a hedge against inflation. Spot gold rose 0.14 percent to $1,415.21 an ounce by 0027 GMT, after rising to a two-week high of $1,417.81 on Thursday. U.S. gold rose $3.30 to $1,414.80. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures rose for a second session on Friday and are on course to post their first monthly gain in four after soft U.S. data helped ease fears the Federal Reserve may soon scale down its monetary stimulus, boosting risk appetite. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had gained 0.3 percent to $7,343.50 a tonne by 0108 GMT. The metal is up 4.1 percent for the month. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil futures ended mixed on Thursday, with Brent falling on a weak global economic outlook and U.S. crude lifted by optimism about the Federal Reserve's stimulus program. U.S. crude futures prices rose as investors interpreted weak U.S. economic data to mean the Fed may continue its easing policy, which would keep interest rates low and money cheap. Both were driven higher earlier after government data showed an unexpected drop in U.S. gasoline stocks. U.S. crude futures settled 48 cents higher at $93.61 per barrel, rising one-half percent after sinking as low as $91.65. Brent crude oil futures settled 24 cents lower at $102.19 a barrel after trading between $101.08 and $102.85. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)