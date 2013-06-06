-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14960.59 -216.95 -1.43 S&P 500 1608.9 -22.48 -1.38 FTSE 6419.31 -139.27 -2.12 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 451.52 -2.87 -0.63 Nikkei 12955.71 -59.16 -0.45 Euro 1.3091 1.3093 Japanese Yen 99.19 99.06 U.S. Crude 93.77 0.03 Brent 102.85 -0.19 Gold 1399.61 1402.8 Silver 22.47 22.52 Copper-LME 7429 -26 -0.35 UST 10-YR 96.828125 2.1053 UST 30-YR 92.671875 3.2618 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dropped 1 percent on Wednesday, extending a recent selloff, as investors grappled with concerns that the Federal Reserve may begin to scale back its bond-buying stimulus while the economy is still sluggish. Selling was broad-based, with all but two of the S&P sectors down more than 1 percent. The materials index fell 2.1 percent as the day's worst performer. Decliners outpaced advancers on the New York Stock Exchange by more than 4 to 1. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's leading share index fell on Wednesday, led lower by financials after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials intensified expectations the Fed's monetary stimulus may be reduced. Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said on Tuesday the bank might make changes to its bond-buying programme and Kansas City Fed President Esther George said slowing its pace would help wean markets from their dependence on easy money. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday, recovering from an early drop to below 13,000 for the first time in two months, underscoring the recent extreme volatility that has put a spanner in the works of the government's ambitious plans to revive the economy. The Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 13,117.30, after trading as low as 12,896.10 earlier in the session on the back of disappoint U.S. private jobs data. Some investors picked up battered stocks, such as insurers and electrics makers.. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Thursday, with the property sector again weak on festering worries about the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rolling back of its stimulus this year. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.7 percent at 21,908.5 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.9 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen was sharply higher on Thursday as a rout in Japanese stocks forced investors out of popular carry trades, while commodity currencies were under fierce pressure with the Australian dollar wallowing at 19-month lows. The moves came as a closely watched report showed hiring by U.S. firms was sluggish in May, raising the risk that Friday's non-farm payrolls could disappoint. The dollar was at 99.14 yen, having suffered a one-percent fall overnight, while the euro stood at 129.83 after a similar-sized decline. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as weak economic data spurred safe-haven bids, with investors waiting for government payroll numbers later in the week to help clarify whether the Fed could soon pause its massive stimulus program. A report by payrolls processor ADP showed U.S. private employers added 135,000 jobs in May, less than the 165,000 expected in a Reuters poll. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged to below $1,400 an ounce on Thursday as India, the world's biggest bullion consumer, raised import duty on the metal by a third to reduce its current account deficit. Spot gold had dropped 0.25 percent to $1,399.36 an ounce by 0016 GMT, after gaining slightly on Wednesday as investors looked for safer assets after a private U.S. jobs reading fell short of expectations.. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Thursday from two-week highs hit the session before as investors fretted about whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would roll back its stimulus, but steady buying from top consumer China kept a floor under prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.74 percent to $7,400 a tonne by 0106 GMT from the previous session when it closed flat on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude dropped sharply just before the session close on Wednesday after reports of the imminent restart of a key U.S. refinery depressed the international benchmark's premium to U.S. oil. Oil had traded higher for much of the day following data showing a steep drawdown in U.S. crude inventories last week. Shortly after 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), Brent tumbled to a low of $102.85 a barrel after IIR Energy reported that BP Plc would start a 260,000-barrels-per-day crude unit at its 410,000-bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana, on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)