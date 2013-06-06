-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 14960.59 -216.95 -1.43
S&P 500 1608.9 -22.48 -1.38
FTSE 6419.31 -139.27 -2.12
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 451.52 -2.87 -0.63
Nikkei 12955.71 -59.16 -0.45
Euro 1.3091 1.3093
Japanese Yen 99.19 99.06
U.S. Crude 93.77 0.03
Brent 102.85 -0.19
Gold 1399.61 1402.8
Silver 22.47 22.52
Copper-LME 7429 -26 -0.35
UST 10-YR 96.828125 2.1053
UST 30-YR 92.671875 3.2618
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dropped 1 percent on Wednesday,
extending a recent selloff, as investors grappled with concerns
that the Federal Reserve may begin to scale back its bond-buying
stimulus while the economy is still sluggish.
Selling was broad-based, with all but two of the S&P sectors
down more than 1 percent. The materials index fell 2.1
percent as the day's worst performer. Decliners outpaced
advancers on the New York Stock Exchange by more than 4 to 1.
LONDON - Britain's leading share index fell on Wednesday,
led lower by financials after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
officials intensified expectations the Fed's monetary stimulus
may be reduced.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said on Tuesday the bank
might make changes to its bond-buying programme and Kansas City
Fed President Esther George said slowing its pace would help
wean markets from their dependence on easy money.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday,
recovering from an early drop to below 13,000 for the first time
in two months, underscoring the recent extreme volatility that
has put a spanner in the works of the government's ambitious
plans to revive the economy.
The Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 13,117.30, after
trading as low as 12,896.10 earlier in the session on the back
of disappoint U.S. private jobs data. Some investors picked up
battered stocks, such as insurers and electrics makers..
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on
Thursday, with the property sector again weak on festering
worries about the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rolling
back of its stimulus this year.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.7 percent
at 21,908.5 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start
down 0.9 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen was sharply higher on Thursday as a rout
in Japanese stocks forced investors out of popular carry trades,
while commodity currencies were under fierce pressure with the
Australian dollar wallowing at 19-month lows.
The moves came as a closely watched report showed hiring by
U.S. firms was sluggish in May, raising the risk that Friday's
non-farm payrolls could disappoint.
The dollar was at 99.14 yen, having suffered a
one-percent fall overnight, while the euro stood at 129.83
after a similar-sized decline.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as weak
economic data spurred safe-haven bids, with investors waiting
for government payroll numbers later in the week to help clarify
whether the Fed could soon pause its massive stimulus program.
A report by payrolls processor ADP showed U.S. private
employers added 135,000 jobs in May, less than the 165,000
expected in a Reuters poll.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged to below $1,400 an ounce on Thursday
as India, the world's biggest bullion consumer, raised import
duty on the metal by a third to reduce its current account
deficit.
Spot gold had dropped 0.25 percent to $1,399.36 an
ounce by 0016 GMT, after gaining slightly on Wednesday as
investors looked for safer assets after a private U.S. jobs
reading fell short of expectations..
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Thursday from two-week
highs hit the session before as investors fretted about whether
the U.S. Federal Reserve would roll back its stimulus, but
steady buying from top consumer China kept a floor under prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped 0.74 percent to $7,400 a tonne by 0106 GMT from the
previous session when it closed flat on the day.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude dropped sharply just before the
session close on Wednesday after reports of the imminent restart
of a key U.S. refinery depressed the international benchmark's
premium to U.S. oil.
Oil had traded higher for much of the day following data
showing a steep drawdown in U.S. crude inventories last week.
Shortly after 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), Brent tumbled to a low
of $102.85 a barrel after IIR Energy reported that BP Plc
would start a 260,000-barrels-per-day crude unit at its
410,000-bpd refinery in Whiting, Indiana, on Thursday.
