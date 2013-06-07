-----------------------(0835 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15040.62 80.03 0.53
S&P 500 1622.56 13.66 0.85
FTSE 6336.11 -83.2 -1.3
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 448.36 -2.14 -0.48
Nikkei 12732.59 -171.43 -1.33
Euro 1.3253 1.3245
Japanese Yen 96.63 96.94
U.S. Crude 94.81 0.05
Brent 103.77 0.16
Gold 1412.84 1413.15
Silver 22.75 22.59
Copper-LME 7364 29 0.4
UST 10-YR 97.109375 2.0733
UST 30-YR 93.203125 3.2326
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the Dow
swinging nearly 200 points from its session low to high and the
S&P 500 recovering after hitting a key technical level in
volatile trading a day before the release of the U.S. jobs
report.
Market volatility has increased recently and the S&P 500 has
lost 3 percent since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
comments two weeks ago that the central bank may decide to
reduce stimulus in the next few policy meetings if data shows
the economy is improving. The move follows a rally for much of
this year, largely on the Fed's continued stimulus actions.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's leading shares slipped to six-week lows
on Thursday, breaking below a support level after the European
Central Bank signalled it was in no hurry to offer more stimulus
to the country's top trading partner.
Stocks fell after ECB President Mario Draghi said there was
no immediate need to introduce negative deposit rates for banks,
while the idea of taking asset-backed securities as collateral
was a long-term proposition.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - The Nikkei share average entered bear market
territory on Friday, having plunged 20 percent from a 5-1/2 year
high hit last month, while Japanese government bonds gained as
investors sought safety.
Japanese equities have tumbled over the past two weeks, with
trading characterised by violent price moves, as investors were
spooked by worries over slowing growth in China, and uncertainty
over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would roll back its
stimulus this year.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on
Friday, with HSBC Holdings the top percentage losers
on the Hang Seng benchmark with a 0.9 percent slide.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent
at 21,768.2 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start
down 0.7 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar nursed heavy losses early in Asia
on Friday, having suffered its biggest one-day decline in three
years against the yen as the market waited for a closely watched
U.S. jobs report to gauge the health of the world's biggest
economy.
Traders said there was no specific trigger for the vicious
selloff in the greenback overnight, although the move has helped
flush out some long USD positions ahead of the non-farm payrolls
report due 1230 GMT.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries edged slightly higher
on Thursday as a drop in the dollar against the yen boosted
demand for U.S. government debt, but caution ahead of the
government's May payrolls data kept gains modest.
Stocks slid during most of the session as the dollar sold
off on worries about the upcoming jobs numbers, before reversing
course and rising in late afternoon trading.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold prices rose on Friday for a third
consecutive day, as investors awaited clues from the U.S.
nonfarm payroll data later in the day on whether the Federal
Reserve would wind down its bullion-supporting monetary
stimulus.
Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,414.89 an ounce
by 0029 GMT, after climbing about 1 percent on Thursday as the
dollar fell sharply against the yen and the euro on fears of
disappointing U.S. jobs data. Gold is heading for a weekly gain
of more than 2 percent.
U.S. gold fell slightly to $1,415.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper rose on Friday and was set to
finish the week with small gains on the prospect that a patchy
U.S. jobs report will prolong the Federal Reserve's bond buying
program, boosting capital on hand for commodities investors.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up by 0.33 percent to $7,358 a tonne by 0108 GMT, partly
reversing losses from the previous session when it fell by 1.6
percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices rose on Thursday as Britain's largest
oilfield was shut down for the second time in less than a week,
and as a major U.S. refinery prepared to re-start this month.
U.S. crude's discount to international benchmark North Sea
Brent also narrowed after Genscape reported that oil stocks at
the major U.S. Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub fell by more than
a million barrels between May 31 and June 4.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)