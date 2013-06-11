-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15238.59 -9.53 -0.06
S&P 500 1642.81 -0.57 -0.03
FTSE 6400.45 -11.54 -0.18
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 440.79 -3.52 -0.79
Nikkei 13513.28 -0.92 -0.01
Euro 1.3276 1.3256
Japanese Yen 98.13 98.76
U.S. Crude 95.84 0.07
Brent 103.85 -0.1
Gold 1384.64 1386.4
Silver 21.89 21.91
Copper-LME 7186.75 24.75 0.35
UST 10-YR 95.9375 2.2079
UST 30-YR 90.8125 3.3652
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended little changed in weak volume
on Monday, pausing after the previous session's strong gains and
getting only a brief boost when the United States' credit
outlook was revised to stable from negative.
Shares of Apple declined 0.7 percent to $438.89,
reversing early gains to become the biggest drag on both the S&P
500 and Nasdaq composite indexes. The company kicked off its
annual conference in San Francisco for its developers.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index edged lower on
Monday, with weakness in miners on the back of soft Chinese data
only partly offset by demand for healthcare and travel shares
cheapened by a recent sell-off.
Industrial metals and miners were
hit by a run of softer-than-expected Chinese data at the weekend
which raised the prospect of lower second-quarter economic
growth in the world's top metals consumer.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei held steady on Tuesday, ahead of the
outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting, with investors
taking profits on some of the outperformers after the index
posted its biggest one-day rise since March 2011 in the previous
session.
By the midday break, the Nikkei was flat at
13,513.28 after moving in and out of positive territory in a
choppy session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start weaker on
Tuesday, with Hang Lung Properties the top percentage
loser among Hang Seng benchmark components, sliding 2.1 percent.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent
at 21,542.3 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated also to
start down 0.7 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO/SYDNEY - The yen weakened slightly in Asia on Tuesday
as investors awaited the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy
meeting for a sense of what Governor Haruhiko Kuroda plans to do
to tackle recent volatility in Japanese markets.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 98.87 yen, pulling
away from a two-month low around 94.98 plumbed on Friday.
The euro was also 0.2 percent higher at 131.05,
having bounced off Friday's low of 126.19.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell on Monday, with
the 30-year bond yield hitting a 14-month high after a brighter
outlook on the U.S. economy from Standard & Poor's prompted
investors to sell safe-haven government debt.
S&P raised its outlook on the U.S. rating to stable from
negative, meaning the agency is now less likely to cut the
world's biggest economy from a current AA-plus.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold slipped in early Asian trading on Tuesday
as the U.S. dollar and equities strengthened after Standard &
Poor's revised its credit outlook for the United States to
stable from negative.
Spot gold had fallen 0.07 percent to $1,385.41 an
ounce by 0007 GMT, after posting a small gain in the previous
session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper edged higher on Tuesday, but was
holding around one-month lows as a pick-up in the U.S. economy
rekindled worries the Fed may taper its economic stimulus,
despite a backdrop of sluggish global growth.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up 0.22 percent to $7,177.75 a tonne by 0105 GMT,
following a near-one percent fall the previous session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil ended lower in lacklustre trading on Monday
with geopolitical supply risk lending some support to Brent
crude oil but weak demand in China setting the overall market
tone.
Brent crude oil settled 61 cents lower at $103.95 per
barrel, after climbing to $104.76 earlier and trading as low as
$103.66. U.S. oil ended the day 26 cents lower at $95.77
per barrel, after trading between $95.19 and $96.25.
For a full report, double click on - - - -
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)