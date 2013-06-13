-----------------------(0843 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 14995.23 -126.79 -0.84
S&P 500 1612.52 -13.61 -0.84
FTSE 6299.45 -40.63 -0.64
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 430.78 -8.23 -1.87
Nikkei 12587.4 -701.92 -5.28
Euro 1.3358 1.3336
Japanese Yen 94.71 96
U.S. Crude 95.56 -0.32
Brent 103.28 -0.21
Gold 1392.66 1387.79
Silver 21.89 21.85
Copper-LME 7168 48 0.67
UST 10-YR 96.015625 2.1991
UST 30-YR 91.265625 3.3405
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the Dow
sliding more than 100 points on another volatile day as traders
extended a selloff driven by concerns about central banks
winding down their stimulus measures.
The S&P 500 was caught between support near its 50-day
moving average at 1,610.55 and resistance at its 14-day moving
average at 1,637.27. The S&P 500 has closed below its 50-day
moving average only once this year - in mid-April.
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 slipped towards seven-week lows
on Wednesday, with Severn Trent sinking after a bidder
walked away, and with broad sentiment on the market soured by
renewed about bailed-out Greece.
Problems in the euro zone - Britain's top trading partner -
were brought back into the spotlight after the shutdown of the
Greek state broadcaster sparked tensions in the fragile
three-party government, where the two junior coalition members
had opposed the move.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dived 6 percent and
entered bear market territory on Thursday, extending early falls
after the dollar fell to a 10-week low against the yen on
worries the Federal Reserve may trim its stimulus programme.
Selling was accelerated by a sell-off in futures ahead of
the settlement of June futures and options on Friday, market
players said.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on
Thursday, dragged down by Hong Kong property developers, with
New World Development sliding 3.8 percent to be the
top percentage loser among Hang Seng benchmark components.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.3 percent
at 21,069.26. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 1.9 percent
lower.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO/SYDNEY - The dollar fell to its lowest level against
the yen in ten weeks as investors cautiously pared bullish bets
on the greenback amid uncertainty about whether the Federal
Reserve will pare back its stimulus programme.
Tumbling Japanese shares accelerated the dollar fall, as
investors in the Nikkei continued to unwind hedges made earlier
against a weaker yen.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Wednesday as
investors looked to make room for debt issuance this week, with
long-dated bonds underperforming as the Treasury sold debt in
that sector.
The Treasury's sale of $21 billion of 10-year notes, a
re-opened issue, drew mixed results, with a light bid from
dealers.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold fell on Thursday after volatile trading in
the previous session on persistent concerns about central banks'
support for their economies.
Spot gold had fallen 0.2 percent to $1,384.84 an
ounce by 0003 GMT. It closed up on Wednesday after earlier
losses as U.S. stock markets dropped sharply.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - Shanghai copper dropped nearly 3
percent on Thursday, catching up with losses in London Metal
Exchange copper as the market reopened after a three-day break.
LME copper fell to its lowest in nearly six weeks on
Wednesday on worries about Chinese demand, and over concerns on
when the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin to scale back monetary
support, before prices pared losses on Thursday.
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil prices ended modestly higher on
Wednesday, but gains were capped by lower oil demand growth
estimates and ample supplies.
Spot Brent crude oil futures settled 53 cents higher
at $103.49 after trading as high as $104.10. The July Brent
contract expires on Thursday. August Brent crude oil futures
ended the day at $103.56, up 59 cents.
