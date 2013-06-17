-----------------------(0837 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15070.18 -105.9 -0.7 S&P 500 1626.73 -9.63 -0.59 FTSE 6308.26 3.63 0.06 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 442.07 2 0.45 Nikkei 12838.66 152.14 1.2 Euro 1.3328 1.3346 Japanese Yen 94.55 94.07 U.S. Crude 97.53 -0.32 Brent 105.75 -0.18 Gold 1390.75 1390.2 Silver 22.01 22.04 Copper-LME 7150 60 0.85 UST 10-YR 96.53125 2.1402 UST 30-YR 91.734375 3.3151 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Friday on low volume to end their third negative week in four on lingering concern over whether the world's central banks will soon start to trim their stimulus programs. Uncertainty about the longevity of loose monetary policy around the world has caused volatility to jump lately. Nerves were frayed some more earlier in the week when the Bank of Japan decided to hold policy steady. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index ended slightly higher on Friday in a technical recovery from oversold levels and as fresh data eased concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might start to trim its stimulus programme any time soon. Figures showing a retreat in U.S. consumer sentiment this month and a below-forecast reading of industrial production helped the blue chip FTSE 100 index to end 0.1 percent higher at 6,308.26 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 1.2 percent on Monday as buying in defensive stocks helped reverse early losses, nudging the benchmark out of bear market territory. By the midday break, the Nikkei was up 152.14 points at 12,838.66 after trading as low as 12,549.82 on the back of weak U.S. stocks on Friday. Monday's gain took the index above its 100-day moving average at 12,735.31 but remained below the Ichimoku cloud in a bearish sign. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are poised to start the week higher on Monday, helped by a 2.7 percent rise for Cheung Kong Holdings after it announced a purchase of a Dutch waste processing firm in a joint venture with three partners. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at 21,007.3 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start flat. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen held near a two-month high against the dollar and euro in early Asian trade on Monday, getting the week off to a subdued start as investors await more clarity on the Federal Reserve's next step. Given market hysteria and confusion over when and how the Fed will begin to scale down its massive stimulus programme, traders said Chairman Ben Bernanke will need to address that issue at his media briefing after the June 18-19 meeting. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices edged slightly higher on Friday as traders bet the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates near zero for a protracted period to help the economy even if the bank slows its bond buying this year. Supporting that view, a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday said a change in the Fed's bond-buying does not mean that the U.S. central bank would end the purchases "all at once" or that the Fed was "anywhere near raising short-term interest rates." For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold fell in early Asian trading on Monday as investors await indications from a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week on the pace of the central bank's bond buying programme. Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,387.24 an ounce by 0022 GMT. Bullion closed up about 0.5 percent for the week on Friday helped by strong demand for coins and bars, a pullback in U.S. stocks and rising tensions in the Middle East. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper rose more than one percent on Monday, following its steepest weekly decline in two months last week, as shorts covered ahead of this week's key Federal Reserve meeting that should provide greater clarity on monetary policy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rallied by 1.16 percent to $7,172 a tonne by 0131 GMT, adding to small gains seen the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures traded below $106 a barrel on Monday, as worries over bulging U.S. inventories and soft global demand forecasts overshadowed supply concerns tied to Middle East tensions. The European benchmark ended last week at its highest since April 9, after hitting an intraday high of $106.64 on worries over Middle East tensions and despite a grim global oil demand outlook by the International Energy Agency (IEA), OPEC and the U.S. Energy Information Administration. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)