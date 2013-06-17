-----------------------(0837 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15070.18 -105.9 -0.7
S&P 500 1626.73 -9.63 -0.59
FTSE 6308.26 3.63 0.06
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 442.07 2 0.45
Nikkei 12838.66 152.14 1.2
Euro 1.3328 1.3346
Japanese Yen 94.55 94.07
U.S. Crude 97.53 -0.32
Brent 105.75 -0.18
Gold 1390.75 1390.2
Silver 22.01 22.04
Copper-LME 7150 60 0.85
UST 10-YR 96.53125 2.1402
UST 30-YR 91.734375 3.3151
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Friday on low volume to end
their third negative week in four on lingering concern over
whether the world's central banks will soon start to trim their
stimulus programs.
Uncertainty about the longevity of loose monetary policy
around the world has caused volatility to jump lately. Nerves
were frayed some more earlier in the week when the Bank of Japan
decided to hold policy steady.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index ended slightly higher on
Friday in a technical recovery from oversold levels and as fresh
data eased concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might start to
trim its stimulus programme any time soon.
Figures showing a retreat in U.S. consumer sentiment this
month and a below-forecast reading of industrial production
helped the blue chip FTSE 100 index to end 0.1 percent
higher at 6,308.26 points.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 1.2 percent on
Monday as buying in defensive stocks helped reverse early
losses, nudging the benchmark out of bear market territory.
By the midday break, the Nikkei was up 152.14 points
at 12,838.66 after trading as low as 12,549.82 on the back of
weak U.S. stocks on Friday. Monday's gain took the index above
its 100-day moving average at 12,735.31 but remained below the
Ichimoku cloud in a bearish sign.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are poised to start the week
higher on Monday, helped by a 2.7 percent rise for Cheung Kong
Holdings after it announced a purchase of a Dutch
waste processing firm in a joint venture with three partners.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at
21,007.3 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start
flat.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen held near a two-month high against the
dollar and euro in early Asian trade on Monday, getting the week
off to a subdued start as investors await more clarity on the
Federal Reserve's next step.
Given market hysteria and confusion over when and how the
Fed will begin to scale down its massive stimulus programme,
traders said Chairman Ben Bernanke will need to address that
issue at his media briefing after the June 18-19 meeting.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. government debt prices edged slightly higher
on Friday as traders bet the Federal Reserve would keep interest
rates near zero for a protracted period to help the economy even
if the bank slows its bond buying this year.
Supporting that view, a Wall Street Journal report on
Thursday said a change in the Fed's bond-buying does not mean
that the U.S. central bank would end the purchases "all at once"
or that the Fed was "anywhere near raising short-term interest
rates."
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold fell in early Asian trading on Monday as
investors await indications from a key U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting this week on the pace of the central bank's bond buying
programme.
Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,387.24 an ounce by
0022 GMT. Bullion closed up about 0.5 percent for the week on
Friday helped by strong demand for coins and bars, a pullback in
U.S. stocks and rising tensions in the Middle East.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper rose more than one percent on
Monday, following its steepest weekly decline in two months last
week, as shorts covered ahead of this week's key Federal Reserve
meeting that should provide greater clarity on monetary policy.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rallied by 1.16 percent to $7,172 a tonne by 0131 GMT, adding to
small gains seen the previous session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude futures traded below $106 a barrel on
Monday, as worries over bulging U.S. inventories and soft global
demand forecasts overshadowed supply concerns tied to Middle
East tensions.
The European benchmark ended last week at its highest since
April 9, after hitting an intraday high of $106.64 on worries
over Middle East tensions and despite a grim global oil demand
outlook by the International Energy Agency (IEA), OPEC and the
U.S. Energy Information Administration.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)