-----------------------(0832 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15318.23 138.38 0.91
S&P 500 1651.81 12.77 0.78
FTSE 6374.21 43.72 0.69
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 438.88 -1.55 -0.35
Nikkei 13169.97 162.69 1.25
Euro 1.3389 1.3393
Japanese Yen 95.26 95.32
U.S. Crude 98.39 -0.05
Brent 106.04 0.02
Gold 1365.1 1367.79
Silver 21.57 21.64
Copper-LME 7001.5 -3.5 -0.05
UST 10-YR 96.125 2.1872
UST 30-YR 91.28125 3.3407
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced for a second straight day on
Tuesday as investors bet the Federal Reserve would temper
statements which were interpreted to mean a sooner-than-expected
winding down of stimulus efforts.
Strong market breadth showed an increased appetite for
equities, but trading volume was light, a sign that many market
participants were taking a wait-and-see attitude.
LONDON - Britain's blue chip share index rose on Tuesday, as
traders bought up beaten-down financial heavyweights in a
cautious session ahead of a policy meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
The FTSE 100 closed 43.72 points higher, or 0.7
percent, at 6,374.21, with financials, which include banks,
asset managers and insurers, contributing 24 points to the
advance.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high
on Wednesday morning, underpinned by optimism that the U.S.
Federal Reserve would temper worries about an imminent roll back
of its stimulus programme.
The market also got a boost from Softbank Corp,
which soared after Dish Network Corp said it would
abandon a bid for Sprint Nextel.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are poised to start lower on
Wednesday, with high yielding names in the local property and
utilities sectors mostly weaker as investors await the outcome
of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve rate-setting meeting later in
the day.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent
at 21,118.4 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start
down 0.4 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - All the major currencies marked time in Asia on
Wednesday as investors waited anxiously to see if the Federal
Reserve could clarify the outlook for policy without sending
markets into a fresh frenzy
Last-minute position adjusting before the outcome of the
Fed's two-day meeting had seen the U.S. dollar nudge up on the
yen but lose ground to both the euro and Swiss franc.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Most U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed
on Tuesday in light, choppy trading, as investors awaited the
outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting for signs
whether the U.S. central bank might scale back its current
stimulus program.
The Fed's policy statement, to be released after the close
of the meeting on Wednesday afternoon, could affirm remarks by
Chairman Ben Bernanke last month that the U.S. central bank may
decide to trim the amount of bond purchases in the next few
meetings if the economic recovery maintains momentum.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Wednesday after a two-day drop,
but investors remained cautious as they looked to the end of a
Federal Reserve policy meeting for clues on the outlook for U.S.
economic stimulus.
Spot gold was up 0.06 percent at $1,368.59 an ounce
by 0013 GMT, hovering around a nearly one-month low of $1,364.54
touched on Tuesday. U.S. gold rose about $2.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper hovered near its lowest since
early May on Wednesday as investors looked to a Federal Reserve
meeting for clues on the outlook for a U.S. stimulus programme
that has underpinned commodity prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
almost flat at $7,005 a tonne by 0113 GMT, after falling on
Tuesday to its lowest since May 3 at $6,965.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Oil prices ended slightly higher on Tuesday in
sluggish trading as the market awaited the Federal Reserve's
policy statement on Wednesday that is expected to show whether
it will reduce its monetary stimulus.
The program has been largely supportive of oil prices.
Brent oil was off an 11-week high set in the previous session
and U.S. crude oil had dropped from a nine-month high.
