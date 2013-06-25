-----------------------(0831 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 14659.56 -139.84 -0.94
S&P 500 1573.09 -19.34 -1.21
FTSE 6029.1 -87.07 -1.42
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 413.97 1.07 0.26
Nikkei 13147.14 84.36 0.65
Euro 1.3123 1.3117
Japanese Yen 97.66 97.72
U.S. Crude 94.88 -0.3
Brent 101.06 -0.1
Gold 1285.01 1281.29
Silver 19.68 19.65
Copper-LME 6657.75 -12.25 -0.18
UST 10-YR 93.09375 2.5442
UST 30-YR 87.5625 3.5556
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Monday,
adding to a sell-off built on concerns about reduced stimulus
from the Federal Reserve and on overnight losses in Chinese
equity markets.
The market shed some of the day's losses in the afternoon,
but it was the third time in the past four sessions that the S&P
500 dropped more than 1 percent. Volume was again above-average,
with 8.33 billion shares traded on U.S. exchanges, a sign that
the pullback has not abated yet.
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell to a 5-1/2 month low
on Monday, as investors rotated out of growth sensitive stocks
as concerns built over growth and liquidity in China.
The FTSE 100 closed 87.07 points lower, down 1.4
percent, at 6,029.10, having hit an intraday low of 6,023.44 not
seen since early January.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell below 13,000 on
Tuesday morning, as sellers were encouraged by lingering worries
about stress in China's banking system and the U.S. Federal
Reserve's plans to roll back its stimulus later this year.
The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 12,978.90 after
opening marginally higher.
Analysts say the mood is likely to remain subdued as a
recent spike in interbank borrowing costs have raised fears that
stress in China's banking system could weigh on already slowing
growth.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are poised to start lower on
Tuesday, with some Chinese banks weaker ahead of the first of
two open market operations in the mainland to gauge the extent
of the cash crunch that has raised fears of a banking crisis.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent
at 19,776 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start
down 0.4 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO/SYDNEY - The dollar's rally paused in Asia on Tuesday
after two top Federal Reserve officials downplayed market fears
of an imminent end to stimulus, though it remained supported by
worries of the impact of tightening Chinese credit.
China shares suffered their worst daily loss in almost four
years in the previous session as the authorities seek to rein in
excessive credit growth, raising concerns about a potential
money market squeeze.
TREASURIES
TOKYO - U.S. Treasuries prices held steady in Asia on
Tuesday after bouncing back overnight with the benchmark 10-year
yield falling from a near two-year high, although investors
remained cautious about the Federal Reserve's plan to start
rolling back its stimulus.
The yield on 10-year notes stood at 2.5442
percent, holding steady from U.S. trade of 2.54 percent. The
benchmark yield rose as high as 2.667 percent, the highest since
August 2011, in overnight U.S. trade.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar
weakened after two top Federal Reserve officials downplayed an
imminent end to monetary stimulus.
Bullion is still down more than 7 percent since the start of
last week due to worries over an early end to the Fed's $85
billion monthly bond purchases and a cash crunch in China.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper hovered close to its lowest level
in nearly three years on Tuesday, hurt by weak appetite for risk
due to fears a liquidity crunch could curb economic growth in
top consumer China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
barely changed at $6,671 a tonne by 0123 GMT, after slipping to
a session low of $6,646.25. The industrial metal fell as much as
3 percent to $6,613 on Monday, its weakest level since July
2010.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent and U.S. crude prices rose on Monday,
rebounding off a three-week low as record flooding in Canada's
main oil-producing province threatened exports to the United
States.
Major Canadian pipelines that move almost 1 million barrels
per day (bpd) of Alberta oil sands crude remained shut on Monday
after a spill on a smaller line was discovered over the weekend,
a spokesman for operator Enbridge Inc said.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)