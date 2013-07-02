-----------------------(0832 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14974.96 65.36 0.44 S&P 500 1614.96 8.68 0.54 FTSE 6307.78 92.31 1.49 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 431.88 1.1 0.26 Nikkei 14000.22 147.72 1.07 Euro 1.3058 1.3063 Japanese Yen 99.6 99.65 U.S. Crude 97.92 -0.07 Brent 103.09 0.09 Gold 1258.91 1252.8 Silver 19.7 19.56 Copper-LME 6942.5 -36.5 -0.52 UST 10-YR 93.59375 2.4858 UST 30-YR 88.8125 3.4848 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on the first day of the third quarter on Monday, supported by signs of strength in manufacturing and construction sectors. But the major U.S. stock indexes pulled back from their session highs late in the day as investors sold some shares to book profits. The S&P 500, which rose as much as 1.27 percent earlier in the day, ended just 0.54 percent higher. But the gains followed the S&P's rally of 12.6 percent in the first six months of the 2013. That marked the strongest first half of the year since 1998 for the benchmark S&P 500. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Monday, with strong domestic and global data encouraging fresh bets on industrial and construction stocks on the first day of the new quarter. Building materials supplier Travis Perkins - promoted to the FTSE 100 last month - and DIY retailer Kingfisher benefited from signs of a pick-up in the housing market, with mortgage approvals at a 3-1/2-year high in May and house prices on the rise. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.3 percent to a one-month high on Monday as investors were encouraged by the index's resilience in holding off early rounds of profit-taking. The benchmark Nikkei ended 175.18 points higher at 13,852.50, gaining for a third day in a row - its longest winning streak since May. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday and resumes trading on Tuesday. Please double click on for the latest Hong Kong stock report and for the mainland China stock report. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar slid against most currencies on Monday while the yen fell near a four-week low after an array of global manufacturing reports stabilised a sell-off in currencies considered riskier. Investors embraced currencies offering higher returns, such as the euro and the Australian and New Zealand dollars, and have cheapened in recent weeks on the prospect of reduced stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries traded slightly higher on Monday after a key manufacturing employment index fell in June, fuelling speculation that the Fed could keep its bond buying programme in place to support the labour market. U.S. manufacturing activity grew in June but hiring in the sector was the weakest in nearly four years, the Institute for Supply Management said on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold started the third quarter on a strong footing to jump over 2 percent on Monday as technical buying and speculative short covering offset concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will rein in its stimulus program. Prices surged 2.2 percent to a session peak of $1,260.61 per ounce as speculative investors raced to cover shorts and some investors snapped up bullion at what they considered bargain prices. The market hit a near three-year low of $1,180.71 on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS LONDON - Copper rose on Monday in a rebound from a low last week, helped by a weaker dollar, but concerns remained about the outlook for demand after data showed growth in China's manufacturing sector had contracted. The dollar fell versus the euro after data showed euro zone manufacturing activity stabilised, but was expected to recover quickly on prospects that the U.S. Federal Reserve will wind down its monetary stimulus programme. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil futures rose on Monday, the first day of the third quarter, with gains in U.S. crude outpacing the rest of the oil complex and pushing the U.S. contract's discount to Brent to a 2-1/2 year low amid a broad commodities rally. A bullish U.S. equities market, growth in U.S. manufacturing and the impact of Canadian pipeline problems on U.S. inventories helped lift U.S. crude. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)