LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15063.12 140.62 0.94
S&P 500 1671.71 16.54 1
FTSE 6530.74 -16.59 -0.25
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 455.56 3.56 0.79
Nikkei 14356.56 151.33 1.07
Euro 1.3256 1.3254
Japanese Yen 99.52 99.57
U.S. Crude 108.52 -1
Brent 112.86 -0.86
Gold 1378.56 1386.94
Silver 23.26 23.66
Copper-LME 7164 -32 -0.44
UST 10-YR 96.359375 2.925
UST 30-YR 95.84375 3.8621
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Monday, with
the Nasdaq ending at its highest level since September 2000, as
upbeat data from China boosted optimism about the health of the
global economy.
Sentiment was also lifted by merger activity and easing
concerns about a potential Western-led strike on Syria.
The S&P 500 closed higher for a fifth straight session,
posting its best daily performance since Aug. 1, while all 10
S&P sectors ended higher.
LONDON - Britain's top share index fell from three-week
highs on Monday, with a warning of lower output from energy
major BG and simmering concerns about Syria outweighing
strong Chinese data.
BG dropped 5.1 percent - its biggest one-day fall in nearly
a year - after saying delays at projects in Egypt and Norway
would reduce its 2014 production by around 30,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 5-1/2-week
high on Tuesday morning as companies expected to benefit from
the 2020 Summer Olympics continued to draw investor, with a
positive lead from Wall Street also boosting sentiment.
The benchmark Nikkei was up 1.2 percent at 14,372.52
in mid-morning trade, after rising to 14,410.97, a level not
seen since Aug. 2.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to extend gains on
Tuesday, taking heart from a Wall Street rally overnight and a
recent raft of upbeat Chinese data that pointed to signs of
stability in the world's second-largest economy.
On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.6 percent
at 22,750.7 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.9 percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The euro held steady around a more than one-week
high in early Asian trade on Tuesday, as risk appetite ticked up
after a Russian proposal on Syria raised the chance that a U.S.
military strike would be delayed or averted.
President Barack Obama said Russia's proposal to put Syria's
chemical weapons under international control "could potentially
be a significant breakthrough."
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell further from two-year
highs on Monday as more investors bet the Federal Reserve might
scale back its bond purchases by a smaller amount at next week's
policy meeting than they had thought.
Lingering worries over U.S. military action against Syria
for its alleged use of poison gas against civilians underpinned
some safe-haven bids for bonds, investors and analysts said.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold fell on Monday, surrendering some of the
gains made in the previous session, on market expectations that
the Federal Reserve may taper its monetary stimulus.
Also bearish for gold was Chinese government data showing
exports from the world's second-largest economy rose more than
expected in August to decrease bullion's safe-haven appeal. U.S.
stocks, measured by the S&P 500 index <.SP
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - Copper rose for a third consecutive session on
Tuesday, buoyed by positive data from China, the world's largest
metals consumer, and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will
keep its stimulus programme intact for longer.
Shanghai copper edged lower as investors awaited China's
industrial output data for further evidence of economic
recovery.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.3 percent to $7,214.5 a tonne by 0106 GMT. The most-traded
December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
eased 0.2 percent to 52,160 yuan a tonne.
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent crude oil futures dropped to a one-week
low below $113 a barrel on Tuesday as supply fears abated after
Russia offered to help put Syria's chemical weapons under
international control, calming fears of an imminent strike
against the country.
Brent climbed to six-month peaks above $117 late last month
on worries that a possible U.S.-led military strike against
Syria may disrupt oil supplies from the Middle East.
