LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15191.06 127.94 0.85
S&P 500 1683.99 12.28 0.73
FTSE 6583.99 53.25 0.82
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 457.59 -1.42 -0.31
Nikkei 14513.17 89.81 0.62
Euro 1.3267 1.3267
Japanese Yen 100.38 100.39
U.S. Crude 106.85 -0.54
Brent 111.28 0.03
Gold 1365.5 1363.59
Silver 23.07 22.94
Copper-LME 7189 19 0.26
UST 10-YR 96 2.9681
UST 30-YR 95.34375 3.8905
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the S&P 500
index advancing for its longest stretch since early July, as an
alternative proposal emerged that could avert a possible Western
military strike on Syria.
Encouraging economic data from China reinforced the view the
world's second-largest economy was stabilizing and gave
investors further reason to buy.
LONDON - Britain's main share index rose to its highest
level in nearly a month on Tuesday, bolstered by the outlines of
an international compromise to avert a U.S. strike on Syria,
with airlines benefiting as oil prices fell.
There was also strength in the resources sector after an
upbeat report from miner Glencore Xstrata and robust
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose to a seven-week high on
Wednesday morning, following a positive close on Wall Street and
the yen's slide against the dollar, with easing worries over
Syria and upbeat Chinese data aiding sentiment.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 14,526.21,
its highest since July 25, in mid-morning trade. The index
climbed 4.1 percent over the past two trading days, buoyed by
euphoria over Tokyo's winning bid for the 2020 Olympics and
Japan's strong second-quarter growth.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may build on its recent uptick
on Wednesday, with Chinese cyclicals likely to extend gains on
solid August economic data from the world's second-largest
economy.
Apple Inc suppliers may come under some pressure
after the technology giant's shares shed more than 2 percent
after it unveiled two new iPhone models. It may also announce a
deal with China Mobile to distribute iPhones at an
event in Beijing later in the day.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SINGAPORE - The yen eased to a seven-week low versus the
dollar on Wednesday after U.S. President Barack Obama said
during a televised address on Syria that he had deeply held a
preference for peaceful solutions and had seen encouraging signs
in the last few days.
The yen has come under pressure in recent sessions on hopes
that a U.S. military strike against Syria may be averted.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields climbed on Tuesday as
upbeat Chinese industrial output and retail sales data eased
fears of an economic slowdown, while ebbing concerns about a
Western-led attack on Syria also reduced demand for safe-haven
U.S. debt.
Benchmark yields approached 3 percent following
stronger-than-expected industrial output that reinforced other
signs that China's economy was stabilizing after slowing for
more than two years. This improving trend has emerged just as
major development economies brace for potential fallout from an
expected trimming of U.S. stimulus, known as QE3.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold climbed on Wednesday as investors looked
for bargains, but it stayed near its lowest level in almost
three weeks as hopes that a U.S. military strike against Syria
could be averted sapped its safe-haven appeal.
Gold had risen $1.41 to $1,365.00 an ounce by 0029
GMT. It dropped to $1,357.34 on Tuesday, its weakest since
August 22, after crude oil fell on easing geopolitical tensions
in the Middle East.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - Copper rose around half a percent on Wednesday,
recouping last session's losses on signs of strength in the
Chinese economy and hopes that a U.S. military strike against
Syria will be averted.
Syria accepted a Russian proposal on Tuesday to give up
chemical weapons and win a reprieve from U.S. military strikes
which could boost investor appetite for risky assets such as
industrial metals.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell by
more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday as Syria accepted a Russian
proposal to give up its chemical weapons, easing concerns about
the potential for U.S. military strikes against Damascus.
Syria accepted a Russian proposal on Tuesday to give up
chemical weapons and win a reprieve from U.S. military strikes
but serious differences emerged between Russia and the United
States that could obstruct a U.N. resolution to seal a
deal.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)