----------------------(0846 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15191.06 127.94 0.85 S&P 500 1683.99 12.28 0.73 FTSE 6583.99 53.25 0.82 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 457.59 -1.42 -0.31 Nikkei 14513.17 89.81 0.62 Euro 1.3267 1.3267 Japanese Yen 100.38 100.39 U.S. Crude 106.85 -0.54 Brent 111.28 0.03 Gold 1365.5 1363.59 Silver 23.07 22.94 Copper-LME 7189 19 0.26 UST 10-YR 96 2.9681 UST 30-YR 95.34375 3.8905 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index advancing for its longest stretch since early July, as an alternative proposal emerged that could avert a possible Western military strike on Syria. Encouraging economic data from China reinforced the view the world's second-largest economy was stabilizing and gave investors further reason to buy. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's main share index rose to its highest level in nearly a month on Tuesday, bolstered by the outlines of an international compromise to avert a U.S. strike on Syria, with airlines benefiting as oil prices fell. There was also strength in the resources sector after an upbeat report from miner Glencore Xstrata and robust For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose to a seven-week high on Wednesday morning, following a positive close on Wall Street and the yen's slide against the dollar, with easing worries over Syria and upbeat Chinese data aiding sentiment. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.7 percent to 14,526.21, its highest since July 25, in mid-morning trade. The index climbed 4.1 percent over the past two trading days, buoyed by euphoria over Tokyo's winning bid for the 2020 Olympics and Japan's strong second-quarter growth. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may build on its recent uptick on Wednesday, with Chinese cyclicals likely to extend gains on solid August economic data from the world's second-largest economy. Apple Inc suppliers may come under some pressure after the technology giant's shares shed more than 2 percent after it unveiled two new iPhone models. It may also announce a deal with China Mobile to distribute iPhones at an event in Beijing later in the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The yen eased to a seven-week low versus the dollar on Wednesday after U.S. President Barack Obama said during a televised address on Syria that he had deeply held a preference for peaceful solutions and had seen encouraging signs in the last few days. The yen has come under pressure in recent sessions on hopes that a U.S. military strike against Syria may be averted. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields climbed on Tuesday as upbeat Chinese industrial output and retail sales data eased fears of an economic slowdown, while ebbing concerns about a Western-led attack on Syria also reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. Benchmark yields approached 3 percent following stronger-than-expected industrial output that reinforced other signs that China's economy was stabilizing after slowing for more than two years. This improving trend has emerged just as major development economies brace for potential fallout from an expected trimming of U.S. stimulus, known as QE3. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold climbed on Wednesday as investors looked for bargains, but it stayed near its lowest level in almost three weeks as hopes that a U.S. military strike against Syria could be averted sapped its safe-haven appeal. Gold had risen $1.41 to $1,365.00 an ounce by 0029 GMT. It dropped to $1,357.34 on Tuesday, its weakest since August 22, after crude oil fell on easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Copper rose around half a percent on Wednesday, recouping last session's losses on signs of strength in the Chinese economy and hopes that a U.S. military strike against Syria will be averted. Syria accepted a Russian proposal on Tuesday to give up chemical weapons and win a reprieve from U.S. military strikes which could boost investor appetite for risky assets such as industrial metals. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic fell by more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday as Syria accepted a Russian proposal to give up its chemical weapons, easing concerns about the potential for U.S. military strikes against Damascus. Syria accepted a Russian proposal on Tuesday to give up chemical weapons and win a reprieve from U.S. military strikes but serious differences emerged between Russia and the United States that could obstruct a U.N. resolution to seal a deal. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)