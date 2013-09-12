----------------------(0841 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15326.6 135.54 0.89 S&P 500 1689.13 5.14 0.31 FTSE 6588.43 4.44 0.07 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 460.79 0.27 0.06 Nikkei 14382.92 -42.15 -0.29 Euro 1.3318 1.3309 Japanese Yen 99.49 99.85 U.S. Crude 107.58 0.02 Brent 111.5 0 Gold 1358.23 1366.14 Silver 22.96 23.16 Copper-LME 7147.75 -22.25 -0.31 UST 10-YR 96.703125 2.8843 UST 30-YR 96.40625 3.8285 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 up for a seventh straight day, as geopolitical fears eased amid diplomatic efforts to allow Syria to surrender its chemical weapons, averting a U.S. military strike. The Nasdaq composite index ended slightly lower on a sell-off of Apple shares. Market nervousness abated as U.S. President Barack Obama, faced with resistance in polls and Congress, said a Russian offer to pressure Syria to place its chemical weapons under international control raised the chances of putting off a strike. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top equity index ended flat on Wednesday as chip-maker ARM Holdings, boosted by the launch of Apple's latest iPhone, helped offset profit-taking on DIY retailer Kingfisher after its results. Shares in ARM rose 4.8 percent in volume 1-1/2 times its 90-day average a day after partner Apple unveiled a new smartphone using the British chip designer's latest technology. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy trade Thursday morning as the stronger yen hit exporters, while Sharp Corp tumbled after sources told Reuters it plans to raise as much as 150 billion yen ($1.5 billion) through a public share offering. The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 14,360.76 in mid-morning trade after briefly entering positive territory. The index has moved away from a seven-week high of 14,561.46 the previous day. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start flat on Thursday, tracking sluggish Asian markets, with focus on local property giant Sun Hung Kai interim earnings later in the day. It is forecast to report its first decline in annual underlying profit since the company started releasing core profit numbers in 2005, according to analysts. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar struggled at two-week lows against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, as markets continued to chip away at its recent gains on growing doubts the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus in any significant way next week. The dollar index stood at 81.518, having fallen as far as 81.445 overnight. It has broken below its 200-day moving average and lost more than 1 percent from a seven-week peak set on Sept. 5. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday due to strong investor demand at a $21 billion auction of 10-year notes, part of this week's $65 billion supply of coupon-bearing government debt. Bond prices earlier rebounded from Tuesday's losses as dealers bought Treasuries to exit hedges linked to Verizon's record-setting corporate bond deal they underwrote. This interest rate hedge buying faded after the Verizon deal priced. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold fell on Thursday to hold near its weakest level in three weeks, as tensions eased over a possible military strike on Syria and amid expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to unwind its monetary stimulus. Gold prices are likely to contract further in 2014, after tumbling for the first time in more than a decade this year, due to confidence in a stabilising global economy, metals consultancy Thomson Reuters GFMS said. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper eased to its lowest in four sessions on Thursday on subdued buying ahead of the Federal Reserve's stimulus decision next week, although Chinese demand put a floor under prices. Copper prices have recovered more than 8 percent from three-year lows plumbed in late June, but have failed to gain traction above $7,420 a tonne, the top-end of their recent band and the highest in 10 weeks, hit in mid-August. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil prices edged up in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors worried about whether diplomatic efforts to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons would avert military action that could disrupt oil supplies from the Middle East. The small bounce up in crude prices ended a two-day slide that came as diplomatic efforts quelled fears of a military strike against Syria. Last week, crude prices surged on fears that unrest in Syria might spread to other parts of the Middle East, disrupting supplies from a region that pumps a third of the world's oil. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)