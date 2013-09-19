----------------------(0834 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15676.94 147.21 0.95
S&P 500 1725.52 20.76 1.22
FTSE 6558.82 -11.35 -0.17
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 472.02 9.17 1.98
Nikkei 14697.17 191.81 1.32
Euro 1.3525 1.3521
Japanese Yen 98.33 97.93
U.S. Crude 108.47 0.4
Brent 110.76 0.16
Gold 1361.54 1364.54
Silver 23.04 22.87
Copper-LME 7298.25 114.25 1.59
UST 10-YR 98.296875 2.6969
UST 30-YR 97.25 3.7809
Updates with the latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied to record highs on Wednesday
after the Federal Reserve, in a surprise to markets, decided
against scaling back a stimulus program that has helped fuel
Wall Street's rally of more than 20 percent this year.
Stocks were lower before the announcement, but after the Fed
announced it would continue buying bonds at an $85 billion
monthly pace for now, the Dow and S&P 500 indexes quickly
climbed to all-time highs.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index was led lower by Aberdeen
Asset Management on Wednesday but stayed in the tight
trading range set over the previous week as many traders opted
to wait for a steer on U.S. monetary policy.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed down 0.2 percent, or
11.35 points, at 6,558.82 points - towards the lower end of the
day's range but within the roughly 100 point open/close range
the index has traded since Sept. 10.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to an eight-week
high on Thursday morning, led by commodity stocks after the U.S.
Federal Reserve stunned markets by deciding not to start
tapering its massive monetary stimulus just yet.
The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 14,675.41 in
mid-morning trade after surging to a high of 14,686.20, the
highest level since late July.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may end a holiday-shortened
week higher on Thursday, as global stocks soared and U.S.
Treasury yields dipped after the Federal Reserve stunned markets
by deciding against cutting back on its asset-buying programme.
The prospect of super-easy money and low U.S. rates holding
for longer should bolster interest-rate sensitive stocks such as
Hong Kong property-related names. Easing concerns of a flight of
capital should also lift the cyclical sector.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar languished at a seven-month low against
a basket of major currencies in Asia on Thursday after the
Federal Reserve wrong footed many investors who had positioned
for a scaling back in its massive stimulus program.
The dollar index slid 1.2 percent overnight, its
biggest one-day slide in more than 2 months, after the Fed
maintained its $85 billion monthly asset-buying programme,
confounding expectations of a reduction by roughly $10 billion.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields dropped on Wednesday to
their lowest in over a month after the Federal Reserve said it
would maintain its bond purchases at $85 billion a month,
surprising investors who had expected it would reduce the size
of its buying program.
The Fed, citing strains in the economy from tight fiscal
policy and higher mortgage rates, decided against the tapering
of asset purchases that investors had all but priced into stock
and bond markets.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Spot gold was trading near a one-week high on
Thursday after sharp gains in the previous session, as the U.S.
Federal Reserve surprised markets by postponing a wind-down of
its monetary stimulus.
U.S. gold futures jumped as much as 4.6 percent on
the decision, while silver futures gained 7 percent.
Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,362.66 an ounce by
0022 GMT after earlier hitting a one-week high of $1,367.86.
Gold led the rally in commodities on Wednesday by gaining over 4
percent - its biggest daily rise since June 2012.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
MELBOURNE - London copper jumped to a three-week top on
Thursday, stretching its gains into a second straight session
after the U.S. Federal Reserve stunned investors by maintaining
its bond buying program, a key driver of investment in global
commodities.
The Fed defied investor expectations on Wednesday by
postponing the start of the wind down of its massive monetary
stimulus, saying it wanted to wait for more evidence of solid
economic growth, sparking a broad rally across shares,
currencies and commodities in Asia.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
SINGAPORE - Brent crude rose toward $111 a barrel on
Thursday, extending gains for a second day after the United
States kept its monetary stimulus programme intact, boosting
global equities and commodity prices.
Brent and U.S. oil gained the most in three weeks in the
previous session as the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to delay
the wind down of its massive monetary stimulus took investors by
surprise, weakening the dollar and boosting demand for risky
assets. Dollar-denominated commodities becomes more attractive
to holders of other currencies when the greenback weakens.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)