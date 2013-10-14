----------------------(0833 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15237.11 111.04 0.73 S&P 500 1703.2 10.64 0.63 FTSE 6487.19 56.7 0.88 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 471.42 -1.04 -0.22 Nikkei 14404.74 210.03 1.48 Euro 1.3561 1.3541 Japanese Yen 98.27 98.56 U.S. Crude 101.93 -0.09 Brent 111.24 -0.04 Gold 1270.21 1272.62 Silver 21.15 21.19 Copper-LME 7187 -13 -0.18 UST 10-YR 98.359375 2.6908 UST 30-YR 97.875 3.7454 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, extending gains from a major rally in the previous session, as investors were hopeful for a solution to end the partial U.S. government shutdown and raise the U.S. borrowing limit to avoid a possible default. The S&P 500, which jumped more than 2 percent on Thursday, ended above 1,700 for the first time since late September. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - British equities rose on Friday, with market attention focused on the debut of Royal Mail, up 35 percent from its issue price after one of the country's biggest privatisations in decades. After a heavily oversubscribed sale, shares in the former postal monopoly changed hands at 445 pence in conditional trading ahead of their addition to indices on Oct 15. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average climbed 1.5 percent on Friday, posting its biggest one-day gain in three weeks, as signs of progress towards ending the U.S. fiscal standoff bolstered investor sentiment and lifted exporters like Nikon Corp. The benchmark Nikkei gained 210.03 points to 14,404.74, its highest close since Oct. 1. For the week, it added 2.7 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Financial markets in Hong Kong are closed on Monday for a public holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE/WELLINGTON - The dollar fell on Monday while the yen rose on safe-haven demand due to concerns the United States may default on its debts as lawmakers negotiate a deal to raise its borrowing facility ahead of a deadline this week. The dollar was last down 0.3 percent at 98.31 yen, having touched a low of about 98.05 yen earlier in the day. The greenback retreated from a near two-week high of 98.60 yen set on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Yields on Treasuries bills maturing in late November and December jumped on Friday, as investors worried that any deal to increase the U.S. debt ceiling would kick the risks of a default down the road. Gains in longer-dated maturities faded as the market quieted before the three-day Columbus Day weekend. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was hovering near three-month lows on Monday after large fund trades in the previous session rattled investors, despite the failure of weekend talks in Washington to reach an agreement to avert a U.S. debt default. Spot gold was down 0.07 percent at $1,271.76 an ounce by 0026 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper held steady on Monday, underpinned by robust demand from top consumer China after September imports reached 18-month highs, but worries about a lack of progress on the United States' fiscal deadlock kept a lid on prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded unchanged at $7,200 by 0119 GMT, paring early losses of around 0.7 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures settled lower and with their biggest weekly decline in four weeks on Friday as the budget fight in Washington between U.S. political parties was expected to linger into next week and erode demand in the world's largest oil consumer. Prices fell in morning trading that traders said may have been related to losses in gold and the triggering of chart-based sell orders in oil. By the time oil settled Friday afternoon, U.S. crude oil had pared more than one dollar's worth of those losses. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)