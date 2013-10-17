----------------------(0750 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15373.83 205.82 1.36 S&P 500 1721.54 23.48 1.38 FTSE 6571.59 22.48 0.34 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 476.74 1.95 0.41 Nikkei 14620.81 153.67 1.06 Euro 1.3544 1.3534 Japanese Yen 98.69 98.76 U.S. Crude 102.21 -0.08 Brent 110.51 -0.08 Gold 1279.94 1280.99 Silver 21.32 21.34 Copper-LME 7251.25 -8.75 -0.12 UST 10-YR 98.640625 2.6579 UST 30-YR 98.3125 3.7207 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed more than 1 percent higher on Wednesday after Senate leaders said they had a deal to reopen the federal government and raise the debt ceiling, which would avoid the threat of a debt default. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said senators had come to an agreement that will reopen the government through Jan. 15 and raise the debt ceiling until Feb. 7. The House of Representatives planned to vote on the measure later in the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Expectations of an imminent deal in Washington to avert a U.S. debt default sparked a late turnaround on Britain's top share index on Wednesday. London's blue chip index rallied off a session low of 6,504.27 to close up 22.48 points, or 0.3 percent at 6,571.59 after a senior Senate Democrat aide said negotiations on legislation to raise the country's debt limit and reopen government agencies were nearing completion. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average extended gains into a seventh day and hit a three-week high on Thursday after U.S. President Barack Obama said he would sign legislation to reopen the government and avert a debt default as soon as it reaches the White House. The Nikkei was up 1.1 percent at 14,622.76 in midmorning trade after hitting 14,664.22 earlier, its highest since Sept. 27. The index traded above 14,606.66, a 61.8 percent retracement of its May high to its June low For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK's Hang Seng index to open up 0.5 pct For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SINGAPORE - The dollar set a three-week high versus the yen on Thursday ahead of a pending vote in the U.S. House of Representatives that could bring Washington's fiscal standoff to an end and avert the risk of a U.S. default. The dollar held steady on the day at 98.79 yen JPY= after having touched a high of 99.01 yen, the greenback's strongest level against the yen since late September. Traders said earlier that dollar-selling interest had been strong at levels near 99.00 yen. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Yields of some Treasuries bills fell from five-year highs on Wednesday after lawmakers looked set to make a deal to lift the debt ceiling until February, though damage from the brinkmanship in Washington was seen as likely to continue to weigh on the market. Yields on Treasury bills that come due later this month fell in highly volatile trading on reports of a deal, after skyrocketing in the morning. Interest rates of bills that come due in February rose, however, as issues over the debt ceiling again look likely to be raised in that month. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Thursday as U.S. lawmakers moved closer to passing a deal that would end a two-week long government shutdown and deflect the country from defaulting on its debt. Spot gold had eased 0.03 percent to $1,280.61 an ounce by 0007 GMT, while U.S. futures GCcv1 slipped 0.1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper climbed to its highest in two weeks on Thursday as the United States Senate passed a bill to reverse a government shutdown and raise its debt ceiling temporarily, reviving risk appetite and assuaging concerns about demand for metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had climbed 0.36 percent to $7,286 a tonne by 0111 GMT. It edged up 0.3 percent the session before. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as it appeared Congress was close to an 11th-hour deal to raise the government's debt ceiling and prevent a default. The U.S. government shutdown and fiscal deadlock have roiled financial markets and spurred worries about energy demand in the world's largest oil consumer. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)