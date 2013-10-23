----------------------(0835 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15467.66 75.46 0.49 S&P 500 1754.67 10.01 0.57 FTSE 6695.66 41.46 0.62 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 485.82 1.99 0.41 Nikkei 14739.92 26.67 0.18 Euro 1.3792 1.378 Japanese Yen 97.81 98.13 U.S. Crude 98.07 -0.23 Brent 109.82 -0.15 Gold 1339.19 1340.04 Silver 22.64 22.63 Copper-LME 7271 -61 -0.83 UST 10-YR 99.953125 2.5052 UST 30-YR 100.453125 3.6016 Updates with latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to yet another record high, after weaker-than-expected job creation last month reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will hold the course on its economic stimulus into next year. U.S. employers added 148,000 workers last month, well below the 180,000 economists had expected. The data was seen as supporting the Fed's decision to maintain its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases, which has been a major factor in the S&P 500's 2013 rally of 23 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 scaled five-month highs on Tuesday, supported by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will not trim stimulus any time soon and by a crop of strong updates from the likes of Reckitt Benckiser. A disappointing U.S jobs report suggested that momentum in the world's top economy had already started to slow in September. With October numbers likely to be negatively affected by a two-week government shutdown, that bolstered expectations the Fed will wait until next year before starting to scale back its quantitative easing (QE). For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up to a 3-1/2 week high on Wednesday morning after a soft U.S. jobs report cemented expectations the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in place until early next year. The Nikkei gained 0.3 percent to 14,753.47 in mid-morning trade after rising as high as 14,799.28, the highest since Sept 27. The Topix .TOPX added 0.3 percent to 1,217.62. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK's Hang Seng index to open up 0.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar wobbled near two-year low against the euro on Wednesday after disappointing U.S. jobs data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in place at least until early next year. Data showed U.S. employers added far fewer workers than expected in September, suggesting the U.S. economy may have lost some momentum even before a damaging 16-day partial shutdown of the federal government. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell to the lowest in three months on Tuesday after data showed September job growth slowed to its weakest pace in 15 months, reducing expectations that the Federal Reserve would pare its bond purchases this year. U.S. employers added 148,000 workers last month, the Labor Department said on Tuesday, which was fewer than the 180,000 forecast by economists. The slower hiring was mitigated by a dip in the jobless rate to 7.2 percent, the lowest level since November 2008. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its highest in four weeks on Wednesday after tepid U.S. jobs data bolstered views that the Federal Reserve will continue stimulus policies supportive of bullion prices. Spot gold XAU= eased 0.04 percent to $1,339.44 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after rallying nearly 2 percent in the previous session to $1,344.46 - the highest since Sept. 20. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Wednesday from near one-month highs as traders booked profits given the metal's weak fundamental outlook, after a tepid U.S. labour report reinforced the case for extended stimulus. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 slipped 0.5 percent to $7,299.50 a tonne by 0119 GMT, from the previous session when it closed up 1.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. oil prices sank below $98 to their lowest in nearly four months on Tuesday, while European Brent held firm, as fears of a near-term U.S. crude surplus pushed the spread between the two oil contracts to its widest gap since April. The onset of seasonal autumn U.S. refinery maintenance, coupled with additional spurts of pipeline outages, have curbed demand for crude, causing domestic stockpiles to swell and fuelling the abrupt unwinding of the Brent-WTI oil spread, which has widened by some $3.50 a barrel in three days. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)