----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15570.28 61.07 0.39 S&P 500 1759.77 7.7 0.44 FTSE 6721.34 8.16 0.12 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 480.78 3.67 0.77 Nikkei 14239.7 151.51 1.08 Euro 1.3809 1.3804 Japanese Yen 97.57 97.41 U.S. Crude 97.68 -0.17 Brent 107.18 0.25 Gold 1350.41 1352.28 Silver 22.51 22.5 Copper-LME 7165 -20 -0.28 UST 10-YR 99.8125 2.5215 UST 30-YR 100.3125 3.6093 Updates with latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 ended at another record high on Friday, boosted by gains in technology shares after strong results from Microsoft and Amazon.com. They were the latest to offer some upbeat news on the earnings season, which has been mixed overall, especially on the revenue side where the percentage of companies beating analysts' expectations has been below the long-term average. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - London's blue chip index inched higher on Friday to chalk up a third straight week of gains, although demand to buy at levels just shy of multi-year highs was tepid. The FTSE 100 .FTSE closed up 0.1 percent, or 8.16 points, at 6,721.34 points, just 1.8 percent off a 13-year high reached back in May. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei stock average bounced back on Monday, recouping some of its steep losses suffered at the end of last week, but investors remain cautious ahead of a big earnings week for Corporate Japan and concerns over tight credit conditions in China. The benchmark Nikkei gained 1 percent to 14,225.98, recovering after its 2.8 percent fall to a 2-1/2 week low of 14,088.19 on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK's Hang Seng index to open up 0.2 percent. Hong Kong shares may start higher on Monday after a top Chinese leader reportedly promised "unprecedented" economic and societal reforms at the Communist Party's much anticipated plenum meeting next month. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar licked its wounds in early Asian trading on Monday, steadying against major counterparts ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting following a testing week which saw it tumble to two-year lows against the euro. Economists and market participants widely expect Federal Open Market Committee members to hold steady on purchasing $85 billion of assets next month when they meet on Tuesday and Wednesday. Most expect the central bank to delay tapering its stimulus to at least March next year.. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday with benchmark yields hovering near three-month lows, as investors shifted their focus to the Federal Reserve meeting next week, where it might signal it will stick to the current size of its bond-purchase stimulus. The bond market has traded in a tight range since Tuesday when yields fell on data that showed employers hired fewer workers than expected in September, stoking fears the economy was slowing even before the government's 16-day shutdown that ended last week.. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was hovering near five-week highs on Monday as traders bet the U.S. Federal Reserve would stick with its bullion-friendly stimulus measures at a policy meeting later this week. Spot gold XAU= had eased 0.3 percent to $1,348.44 an ounce by 0010 GMT, after posting a near 3-percent gain the week before. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper steadied on Monday, coming off a two-week low hit in the previous session, as hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its massive stimulus programme into next year underpinned prices. Weak U.S. economic data and fears top consumer China would tighten credit however eroded the outlook for demand, keeping a lid on gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was steady at $7,183.50 a tonne by 0108 GMT, off Friday's low of $7,113. LME copper dropped almost 1 percent last week, down for a third week in four, but remains in a wider $7,000-7,420 range it has held since early August. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL TOKYO - Brent crude futures edged up to above $107 a barrel in cautious early Asia trade on Monday, taking a break after three days of losses as investors wait on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later this week. Brent fell 2.7 percent last week, its biggest weekly decline in a month, amid concerns about higher supply and faltering demand, despite signs of faster economic growth in major consumer China.. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)