EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 ended at another record high on
Friday, boosted by gains in technology shares after strong
results from Microsoft and Amazon.com.
They were the latest to offer some upbeat news on the
earnings season, which has been mixed overall, especially on the
revenue side where the percentage of companies beating analysts'
expectations has been below the long-term average.
LONDON - London's blue chip index inched higher on Friday to
chalk up a third straight week of gains, although demand to buy
at levels just shy of multi-year highs was tepid.
The FTSE 100 .FTSE closed up 0.1 percent, or 8.16 points, at
6,721.34 points, just 1.8 percent off a 13-year high reached
back in May.
TOKYO - The Nikkei stock average bounced back on Monday,
recouping some of its steep losses suffered at the end of last
week, but investors remain cautious ahead of a big earnings week
for Corporate Japan and concerns over tight credit conditions in
China.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 1 percent to 14,225.98,
recovering after its 2.8 percent fall to a 2-1/2 week low of
14,088.19 on Friday.
HONG KONG - HK's Hang Seng index to open up 0.2
percent. Hong Kong shares may start higher on Monday after a top
Chinese leader reportedly promised "unprecedented" economic and
societal reforms at the Communist Party's much anticipated
plenum meeting next month.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar licked its wounds in early Asian trading
on Monday, steadying against major counterparts ahead of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting following a
testing week which saw it tumble to two-year lows against the
euro.
Economists and market participants widely expect Federal
Open Market Committee members to hold steady on purchasing $85
billion of assets next month when they meet on Tuesday and
Wednesday. Most expect the central bank to delay tapering its
stimulus to at least March next year..
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday with
benchmark yields hovering near three-month lows, as investors
shifted their focus to the Federal Reserve meeting next week,
where it might signal it will stick to the current size of its
bond-purchase stimulus.
The bond market has traded in a tight range since Tuesday
when yields fell on data that showed employers hired fewer
workers than expected in September, stoking fears the economy
was slowing even before the government's 16-day shutdown that
ended last week..
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was hovering near five-week highs on Monday
as traders bet the U.S. Federal Reserve would stick with its
bullion-friendly stimulus measures at a policy meeting later
this week.
Spot gold XAU= had eased 0.3 percent to $1,348.44 an ounce
by 0010 GMT, after posting a near 3-percent gain the week
before.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper steadied on Monday, coming off a
two-week low hit in the previous session, as hopes the U.S.
Federal Reserve will maintain its massive stimulus programme
into next year underpinned prices.
Weak U.S. economic data and fears top consumer China would
tighten credit however eroded the outlook for demand, keeping a
lid on gains.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was
steady at $7,183.50 a tonne by 0108 GMT, off Friday's low of
$7,113. LME copper dropped almost 1 percent last week, down for
a third week in four, but remains in a wider $7,000-7,420 range
it has held since early August.
OIL
TOKYO - Brent crude futures edged up to above $107 a barrel
in cautious early Asia trade on Monday, taking a break after
three days of losses as investors wait on the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy meeting later this week.
Brent fell 2.7 percent last week, its biggest weekly decline
in a month, amid concerns about higher supply and faltering
demand, despite signs of faster economic growth in major
consumer China..
