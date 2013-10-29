----------------------(0836 a.m. India time)------------------
LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15568.93 -1.35 -0.01
S&P 500 1762.11 2.34 0.13
FTSE 6725.82 4.48 0.07
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 478.08 -1.96 -0.41
Nikkei 14376.01 -20.03 -0.14
Euro 1.3778 1.3784
Japanese Yen 97.55 97.65
U.S. Crude 98.44 -0.24
Brent 109.16 -0.45
Gold 1355.09 1351.59
Silver 22.49 22.47
Copper-LME 7143 -47 -0.65
UST 10-YR 99.78125 2.5251
UST 30-YR 100.14062 3.6188
Updates with latest figures
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed at another record high on
Monday as expectations were high that the Federal Reserve will
keep its stimulus in place when it meets this week.
But the overall market was little changed, with the Dow and
Nasdaq ending down slightly, after the recent sharp run-up in
the stock market lost some momentum..
LONDON - Britain's blue chip share index steadied on Monday
after hitting a five-month high, stalling just above the key
6,700 points level as a mixed crop of earnings led to profit
taking and bad weather curbed activity.
Airlines were among those hit by profit taking, as a strong
storm in Britain disrupted flights. Easyjet dropped 2.3 percent
, while IAG, which owns British Airways and
Iberia, fell 1.2 percent. (Full Story)
TOKYO - Japanese stocks slid on Tuesday morning, hit by
Komatsu Ltd dropping sharply after the world's second
largest equipment maker issued a profit warning, dragging down
other companies exposed to emerging markets.
The earnings season has failed to impress so far, raising
doubts about Japan Inc.'s outlook and hampering the broad
market.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start lower on Tuesday as
investors stay on the sidelines and await key economic data and
corporate earnings reports.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, PetroChina Co Ltd
, Air China Ltd, China Eastern Airlines
, and China Merchants Bank are among
companies due to report quarterly earnings later in the day..
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar clung onto modest overnight gains early
in Asia on Tuesday, but stayed near a nine-month trough as
investors bet the Federal Reserve will this week set the course
for its massive stimulus programme to be maintained into early
next year.
The dollar index was steady at 79.344 after drifting up 0.2
percent on Monday. However, it remained not far off Friday's
78.998 - a low not seen since Feb. 1.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries dipped on Monday as
investors made room for this week's $96 billion in longer-dated
government debt supply, with yields hovering near three-month
lows.
The Treasury kicked off the week's supply with the sale on
Monday of $32 billion in two-year notes at a high yield of 0.323
percent, with the highest bid-to-cover ratio in six months.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Tuesday, trading near
its highest in more than five weeks, as weak U.S. economic data
boosted views the Federal Reserve would maintain its stimulus
measures to support the economy.
Spot gold had edged up 0.1 percent to $1,352.95 an
ounce by 0020 GMT. In the previous session, the metal hit its
highest since Sept. 20 at $1,361.60.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper slipped half a percent back
towards two-week lows on Tuesday on signs that U.S. economic
momentum has begun to falter.
While tepid U.S. economic data tempered the outlook for
demand, it also bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve would
stick with its massive economic stimulus - reining in losses in
copper.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped 0.3 percent to $7,169.75 a tonne by 0106 GMT, from the
previous session when it finished little changed. .
OIL
TOKYO - Brent crude futures edged lower toward $109 a barrel
on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting
meeting, but held within sight of a near one-week high as a
sharp drop in Libyan oil exports rekindled worries over supply.
Libya's crude oil exports have dropped to less than 10
percent of capacity, or 90,000 barrels per day, compared with a
capacity of more than 1.25 million bpd, extending the worst
disruption in Libya's oil industry since the 2011 civil war
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)