LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD
DJIA 15618.76 -61.59 -0.39
S&P 500 1763.31 -8.64 -0.49
FTSE 6777.7 2.97 0.04
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP
481.77 -1.5 -0.31
Nikkei 14471.8 -30.55 -0.21
Euro 1.3726 1.3735
Japanese Yen 98.45 98.49
U.S. Crude 96.59 -0.18
Brent 109.56 -0.3
Gold 1338.11 1342.19
Silver 22.38 22.64
Copper-LME 7246.25 -43.75 -0.6
UST 10-YR 99.6875 2.536
UST 30-YR 99.765625 3.6395
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500
snapping a four-day streak of gains after the Federal Reserve
said it had a weaker growth outlook for the economy, even as it
held steady with its stimulus program for the time being.
Trading was volatile following the release of the statement,
with the major U.S. stock indexes cutting losses to turn flat
and dropping to session lows. Almost 70 percent of stocks on
both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq declined, while all
10 S&P 500 sector indexes fell.
LONDON - Britain's top shares edged to a new five-month high
on Wednesday, boosted by good earnings from the likes of Next
but suffering in later trade from profit-taking ahead of
a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision.
Britain's second-biggest clothing retailer rose 4.7 percent
after it raised its 2013 profit guidance and third-quarter sales
came in a touch above expectations.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average pulled back from a
one-week high on Thursday morning on earnings concerns, with
blue-chips Toshiba Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd
coming under pressure after reporting quarterly results.
Honda lost 1.5 percent as investors were disappointed that
the automaker kept its operating profit target for the year to
next March unchanged at 780 billion yen ($7.95 billion). That
compared with a consensus forecast of 827.9 billion yen from 23
analysts.
HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open down 0.7
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The dollar hovered near a two-week high against a
basket of major currencies on Thursday, after extending gains
when the Federal Reserve mollified jumpy markets and kept its
massive bond-buying stimulus in place.
Some investors had been taking profits on very bearish
dollar positions leading up to the Oct 29-30 policy meeting.
They continued to do so after the Fed's comments suggested it
was less alarmed over the state of the economy than some had
anticipated..
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices traded down on Wednesday
as Federal Reserve policymakers said downside risks to the
economy had lessened, a more hawkish observation than markets
had expected.
Concluding a two-day meeting, the Fed extended its
$85-billion-per-month bond buying program in a continued bid to
prop up the world's biggest economy.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold slipped on Thursday despite the U.S.
Federal Reserve vowing to support the economy through stimulus
measures, with investors taking profits from a recent run-up in
prices.
The metal had risen about 8 percent since hitting a
three-month low on Oct. 15 in anticipation of the Fed's move,
leading to a price correction on Wednesday after a statement
from the bank came in line with expectations.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper fell on Thursday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve's latest outlook was seen as less dovish than
some had expected, while fragile global growth and improving
supply put the metal on track for its first monthly loss in
four.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped by 0.5 percent to $7,255 a tonne by 0137 GMT, paring
gains from the previous session when it climbed 1.2 percent.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. oil futures extended their move lower for a
second consecutive day on Wednesday after government data showed
large inventory builds, further widening the domestic oil's
discount to international benchmark Brent.
Disruptions to Libyan oil exports have cut supplies to
Europe and Asia while supporting Brent prices.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)