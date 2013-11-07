----------------------(0825 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15746.88 128.66 0.82 S&P 500 1770.49 7.52 0.43 FTSE 6741.69 -5.15 -0.08 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 475.28 -2.18 -0.46 Nikkei 14265.34 -71.97 -0.5 Euro 1.3515 1.351 Japanese Yen 98.6 98.65 U.S. Crude 94.95 0.15 Brent 105.15 -0.09 Gold 1316.31 1317.79 Silver 21.74 21.78 Copper-LME 7143 28 0.39 UST 10-YR 98.78125 2.6421 UST 30-YR 97.359375 3.7741 Updates with latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow industrials closed at a record high on Wednesday, led by gains in Microsoft Corp and encouraging European economic data, while the S&P 500 also rose but closed shy of its own record. Meanwhile the Nasdaq fell, hurt by losses in Tesla Motors and as investors readied for Twitter's much-anticipated IPO. The benchmark S&P 500 rose as high as 1,773.79 intraday, above its closing high of 1,771.95 set on Oct 29. Its all-time intraday peak came the day after at 1,775.22. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's main equity index dipped lower on Wednesday, with credit data group Experian slumping after its interim results, while traders said the market might stall in November after a strong run-up last month. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which rose 4 percent in October to reach 5-month highs, closed down by 0.1 percent, or 5.15 points, at 6,741.69 points. The index remains up by 14 percent since the start of 2013. - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average was flat on Thursday as investors searched for fresh trading opportunities after the recent flurry of earnings, while small cap stocks rose after the Tokyo bourse said it will include them in a new index. The Nikkei was flat at 14,340.44 in mid-morning trade, hovering around its 25-day moving average of 14,314.31. On Wednesday, the index rose 0.8 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares struggled on Wednesday with many investors staying on the sidelines ahead of a fresh batch of Chinese macroeconomic data due from Friday and a key Communist Party policy meeting that will start this weekend. The Hang Seng Index ended flat at 23,036.9 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.7 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro traded near one-week highs against the dollar and yen early in Asia on Thursday as investors quickly switched gears after upbeat German data dampened the chances of any imminent interest rate cut from the European Central Bank. Expectations had been growing for the ECB to ease since data last week showed an alarming slowdown in inflation. But a surge in German industry orders in September and steady private sector growth in Europe's largest economy in October, cast doubts on whether the ECB would act so soon. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries were mixed on Wednesday as investors looked for clues about future Federal Reserve policy ahead of a new incoming chairman and a gathering, but still fragile, recovery in the world's biggest economy. With Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen preparing to step into the shoes of current chairman Ben Bernanke early next year, the market has been searching for hints about how Yellen might enforce the central bank's dual mandate of controlling both inflation and unemployment. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held gains from the previous session on Thursday as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep its stimulus measures for longer and as holdings in the biggest gold backed exchange-traded fund rose for the first time in two weeks. Spot gold was flat at $1,318.04 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after snapping a seven-day losing streak on Wednesday by gaining 0.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Thursday but was not far from four-week lows as traders waited on a key U.S. labour report and a major leadership meeting in China for clues on economic policy and metals demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up by 0.3 percent to $7,137.25 a tonne by 0116 GMT, paring losses from the previous session when it fell by 0.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures rose by more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday, rebounding from four-month lows on unexpectedly large falls in U.S. fuel supplies. The U.S. benchmark's discount to European Brent crude narrowed by $2 to a low of just under $10 during the session. For a full report, double click on