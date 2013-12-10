EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, with the S&P
500 closing at a record high, as traders awaited more clues from
the Federal Reserve on whether the U.S. central bank would soon
begin winding down its economic stimulus.
Volume was light and a volatility index fell, signaling calm
among traders. The Dow industrials traded within 43.11 points
from session high to intraday low, in the Dow's tightest daily
range since Aug. 17, 2012.
LONDON - FTSE 100 heavyweight Vodafone VOD.L helped lift
Britain's benchmark equity index on Monday, as gains in the
telecoms group offset weaker mining stocks that had earlier
pegged back the market.
Yet despite the late rally, some traders expressed doubts
over whether the FTSE 100 would end 2013 at a record
7,000 points as some investors have previously forecast.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average pulled back from a
one-week high on Tuesday as investors booked gains before the
year-end, with the benchmark heading for its best annual rise
since 1972.
The Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to 15,577.67 after
rallying 2.3 percent on Monday, its best one-day gain in three
months, spurred by a slide in the yen after an upbeat U.S. jobs
report raised expectations the Federal Reserve will soon begin
removing its stimulus.
HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open down 0.1
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro stayed bid in Asia on Tuesday, having
scaled a fresh five-year high on the yen and six-week peak
against the dollar as expectations for further stimulus from the
European Central Bank continued to fade.
ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch on Monday played down
the prospect of following the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan
down the path of asset-purchases, saying such action poses
immense challenges for the central bank.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday, aided by
two sets of Federal Reserve bond purchases, and then conceded
most of those gains as traders focused on upcoming supply.
The Fed bought $1.48 billion in bonds due 2038 and 2043 and
$3.18 billion in Treasury coupons due 2021 to 2023.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold got off to a shaky start on Tuesday after
gaining 1 percent in the previous session, as investors turned
their attention to a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week
that could provide clues on the outlook for the bank's stimulus.
Spot gold had fallen 0.2 percent to $1,237.94 an
ounce by 0020 GMT. It had gained over the last two sessions on
short-covering, technical-selling and some fund-buying.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper held close to one-month highs on
Tuesday as expectations that the Federal Reserve could soon
start tapering its economic stimulus undermined the dollar,
while steady consumer buying from China put a floor under
prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
trading flat at $7,123.50 a tonne by 0110 GMT from the previous
session when it finished little changed but hit its highest
since Nov. 12 at $7,149 a tonne.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude fell 2 percent on Monday in reaction
to well-supplied markets and limited demand from European
refiners, narrowing the gap between the global and U.S. oil
benchmarks to its slimmest in nearly a month.
Brent's premium to U.S. oil was further eroded by news that
TransCanada Corp has begun filling its 700,000 barrel-per-day
oil pipeline, which will transport crude from the Cushing,
Oklahoma, storage hub to Gulf Coast refiners
