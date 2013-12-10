EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as traders awaited more clues from the Federal Reserve on whether the U.S. central bank would soon begin winding down its economic stimulus. Volume was light and a volatility index fell, signaling calm among traders. The Dow industrials traded within 43.11 points from session high to intraday low, in the Dow's tightest daily range since Aug. 17, 2012. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - FTSE 100 heavyweight Vodafone VOD.L helped lift Britain's benchmark equity index on Monday, as gains in the telecoms group offset weaker mining stocks that had earlier pegged back the market. Yet despite the late rally, some traders expressed doubts over whether the FTSE 100 would end 2013 at a record 7,000 points as some investors have previously forecast. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average pulled back from a one-week high on Tuesday as investors booked gains before the year-end, with the benchmark heading for its best annual rise since 1972. The Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to 15,577.67 after rallying 2.3 percent on Monday, its best one-day gain in three months, spurred by a slide in the yen after an upbeat U.S. jobs report raised expectations the Federal Reserve will soon begin removing its stimulus. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open down 0.1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro stayed bid in Asia on Tuesday, having scaled a fresh five-year high on the yen and six-week peak against the dollar as expectations for further stimulus from the European Central Bank continued to fade. ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch on Monday played down the prospect of following the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan down the path of asset-purchases, saying such action poses immense challenges for the central bank. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday, aided by two sets of Federal Reserve bond purchases, and then conceded most of those gains as traders focused on upcoming supply. The Fed bought $1.48 billion in bonds due 2038 and 2043 and $3.18 billion in Treasury coupons due 2021 to 2023. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold got off to a shaky start on Tuesday after gaining 1 percent in the previous session, as investors turned their attention to a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week that could provide clues on the outlook for the bank's stimulus. Spot gold had fallen 0.2 percent to $1,237.94 an ounce by 0020 GMT. It had gained over the last two sessions on short-covering, technical-selling and some fund-buying. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper held close to one-month highs on Tuesday as expectations that the Federal Reserve could soon start tapering its economic stimulus undermined the dollar, while steady consumer buying from China put a floor under prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading flat at $7,123.50 a tonne by 0110 GMT from the previous session when it finished little changed but hit its highest since Nov. 12 at $7,149 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude fell 2 percent on Monday in reaction to well-supplied markets and limited demand from European refiners, narrowing the gap between the global and U.S. oil benchmarks to its slimmest in nearly a month. Brent's premium to U.S. oil was further eroded by news that TransCanada Corp has begun filling its 700,000 barrel-per-day oil pipeline, which will transport crude from the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub to Gulf Coast refiners For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)