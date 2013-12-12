EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks posted their largest drop in a month on Wednesday as traders locked in recent gains after a provisional budget deal out of Washington removed one of the near-term reasons for the Fed to keep up its current pace of economic stimulus. Last September, the Fed cited the possibility of a hit to the economy if lawmakers didn't agree on a budget as one reason to maintain its $85-billion-a-month bond-buying program. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Wednesday with a provisional budget deal in Washington raising concerns of a reduction in U.S. stimulus as early as next week. The agreement, reached late on Tuesday, would end three years of impasse and fiscal instability in Washington that culminated in October with a partial government shutdown For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped 1.4 percent to a one-week low on Thursday morning, led by selling in futures and big-cap stocks as the mood was soured by renewed anxiety of an early reduction in U.S. stimulus. The Nikkei shed 223.11 points to 15,291.95 in mid-morning trade after hitting a low of 15,288.91, the weakest since last Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open down 0.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen held firm in Asia on Thursday, having risen broadly on the back of a slump on Wall Street as expectations grew the Federal Reserve could scale back stimulus as early as next week. News that Congress has reached a bipartisan budget deal that would end three years of impasse and fiscal instability was seen clearing a potential hurdle for the Fed to taper its massive bond-buying program. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday as the market built in a price concession for the Treasury's $13 billion 30-year bond auction on Thursday, the final leg of the three-part $64 billion sale of government debt this week. The Treasury's sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday drew a somewhat tepid bid which some tied to the proposed two-year federal budget deal announced late Tuesday, which analysts said could bolster the economy and offset the potential for less stimulus from the Federal Reserve next year. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Thursday as some safe-haven bids emerged after equities and the dollar dropped on fears over an early end to the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus. Although gold will also hurt from a stimulus tapering, prices are finding strong technical support at the $1,250 an ounce level, which the metal had reached earlier this week on strong short-covering. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper on Thursday fell back from one-month highs hit the day before, with traders taking profits from a four-session winning streak, but tight physical supply underpinned prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged down 0.35 percent to $7,195 a tonne by 0136 GMT, after gains of 0.9 percent in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil rose on supply concerns as traders remained skeptical that Libyan oil exports would resume while U.S. crude fell after government data showed large builds in refined oil products, suggesting sluggish oil demand. The price divergence capped a volatile session that saw the premium of Brent to U.S. oil narrow to a one-month low, then settle more than $1 wider. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)