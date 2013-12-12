EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks posted their largest drop in a month
on Wednesday as traders locked in recent gains after a
provisional budget deal out of Washington removed one of the
near-term reasons for the Fed to keep up its current pace of
economic stimulus.
Last September, the Fed cited the possibility of a hit to
the economy if lawmakers didn't agree on a budget as one reason
to maintain its $85-billion-a-month bond-buying program.
LONDON - Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on
Wednesday with a provisional budget deal in Washington raising
concerns of a reduction in U.S. stimulus as early as next week.
The agreement, reached late on Tuesday, would end three
years of impasse and fiscal instability in Washington that
culminated in October with a partial government shutdown
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped 1.4 percent to
a one-week low on Thursday morning, led by selling in futures
and big-cap stocks as the mood was soured by renewed anxiety of
an early reduction in U.S. stimulus.
The Nikkei shed 223.11 points to 15,291.95 in
mid-morning trade after hitting a low of 15,288.91, the weakest
since last Friday.
HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open down 0.3
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen held firm in Asia on Thursday, having risen
broadly on the back of a slump on Wall Street as expectations
grew the Federal Reserve could scale back stimulus as early as
next week.
News that Congress has reached a bipartisan budget deal that
would end three years of impasse and fiscal instability was seen
clearing a potential hurdle for the Fed to taper its massive
bond-buying program.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday as
the market built in a price concession for the Treasury's $13
billion 30-year bond auction on Thursday, the final leg of the
three-part $64 billion sale of government debt this week.
The Treasury's sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday drew a
somewhat tepid bid which some tied to the proposed two-year
federal budget deal announced late Tuesday, which analysts said
could bolster the economy and offset the potential for less
stimulus from the Federal Reserve next year.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold inched up on Thursday as some safe-haven
bids emerged after equities and the dollar dropped on fears over
an early end to the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus.
Although gold will also hurt from a stimulus tapering,
prices are finding strong technical support at the $1,250 an
ounce level, which the metal had reached earlier this week on
strong short-covering.
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper on Thursday fell back from
one-month highs hit the day before, with traders taking profits
from a four-session winning streak, but tight physical supply
underpinned prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged down 0.35 percent to $7,195 a tonne by 0136 GMT, after
gains of 0.9 percent in the previous session.
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent oil rose on supply concerns as traders
remained skeptical that Libyan oil exports would resume while
U.S. crude fell after government data showed large builds in
refined oil products, suggesting sluggish oil demand.
The price divergence capped a volatile session that saw the
premium of Brent to U.S. oil narrow to a one-month low, then
settle more than $1 wider.
