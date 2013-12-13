EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as retail sales rose solidly in November, adding to signs the economy is strong enough for the Federal Reserve to begin reducing the pace of monetary stimulus. Profit-taking also played a part in the market's decline, with investors selling some stocks to lock in gains from this year's rally. The S&P 500 is set to close its strongest yearly performance in more than a decade. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, heading for its longest run of weekly drops since 2008, led by a sell-off in engineering and retail sectors and rattled by concerns about an imminent scaling back of U.S. stimulus. Sports Direct led falling stocks, down 12.6 percent in its biggest one-day drop for over two years, after disappointing investors by reaffirming rather than upgrading its full-year targets. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei stock average seesawed on Friday after a three-day run of losses, though traders said renewed weakness in the yen against the dollar following strong U.S. retail sales data should offer support to the market. Japanese equities tend to flourish when the yen weakens, as exporters benefit from a cheaper currency when they repatriate overseas earnings. Domestic-focused firms, however, face higher bills for imported goods and materials. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open down 0.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar rose in Asia on Friday, having made a solid comeback overnight on upbeat retail sales data while the Australian dollar took a battering following more jawboning from the country's central bank chief. The dollar index last traded at 80.216, pulling further away from a six-week low of 79.757 plumbed on Wednesday. The euro slipped to $1.3748 EUR= from a six-week high of $1.3811, snapping six-straight sessions of gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday after stronger-than-expected retail sales data, which indicated fourth-quarter domestic growth might be less weak than some had thought, prompted traders to trim their bond holdings. The retail sales report reinforced selling that was already in place as traders made room for $13 billion worth of 30-year bonds, the last part of this week's supply of $64 billion in coupon-bearing government debt. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its lowest in a week on Friday after strong U.S. retail sales data sparked fears of an early end to monetary stimulus and erased recent gains from a short covering rally. Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,225.60 an ounce by 0039 GMT, after falling 2.2 percent in the previous session to a low of $1,223.30. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was set to close higher for the third week in four on Friday as a shortage of refined metal in the physical market underpinned prices, but prospects the Federal Reserve could soon trim its commodity-friendly stimulus dragged. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged down 0.33 percent to $7,202.50 a tonne by 0133 GMT, after finishing little changed the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil futures tumbled by more than $1 on Thursday as traders anticipated an increase in Libyan oil supply and expectations grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon start to unwind its stimulus program, which has supported commodity prices. U.S. oil rose slightly on expectations for increased demand as new pipeline projects promise to relieve a glut of oil at the domestic storage hub, though the demand picture remained unclear. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)