EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended Friday's session little changed after a three-day drop, but logged their worst week in nearly four months on concern that the Federal Reserve could signal the start of a reduction in its stimulus program at its policy-setting meeting next week. Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $6.51 billion out of stock mutual funds in the week ended Wednesday, representing the biggest weekly outflow this year, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's main share index has suffered its longest streak of weekly losses since 2008 after falling for a fourth straight day on Friday, led by insurer RSA. The FTSE 100 was down 1.7 percent for the week, its sixth consecutive decline, as concerns about a tightening of U.S. monetary policy and a stronger pound clouded the outlook for the many globally exposed companies in the British index. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Monday morning, hit by selling in futures and index-heavy stocks as investors braced for a possible start of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus-tapering at its policy meeting this week. The Nikkei shed 0.5 percent to 15,323.49 in mid-morning trade after rising 0.4 percent on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open down 0.5 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar started trade in Asia on Monday pretty much where New York left it as investors waited to see if the Federal Reserve would begin to scale back its massive bond buying stimulus program this week. The dollar index was little changed at 80.195, having risen late last week on growing expectations the Fed could finally begin to withdraw support at its Dec 17-18 policy meeting. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Long-dated U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as the yield curve flattened amid muted inflation. The subdued inflation data reinforced the idea that the Federal Reserve would not reduce bond purchases aimed at stimulating the economy until 2014. The stronger performance followed losses on Thursday due to slightly stronger than expected November retail sales and a poor $13 billion auction of 30-year bonds, the final part of this week's $64 billion in coupon-bearing supply. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged lower on Monday as investors nervously eyed the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting of the year to gauge whether the U.S. central bank would stick to its monetary stimulus. Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,236 an ounce by 0020 GMT, after gaining 1.2 percent on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper ended six sessions of gains on Monday as traders cut risk ahead of this week's Federal Reserve decision on whether to trim stimulus that has supported commodities and a string of manufacturing reports later in the day. Most metals have recovered 3-5 percent this month and given many are trading at or below cost of production they are poised to profit from improving prospects for economic growth, said analyst Mark Kennan of Societe Generale in Singapore. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures fell on Friday on expectations the Federal Reserve could announce a pullback of its bond-buying program as early as next week. The Fed stimulus, or quantitative easing, has supported riskier assets such as commodities and equities. Brent crude edged higher, in seesaw trading ahead of the January futures contract expiration on Monday, on support from uncertainty about whether oil ports in eastern Libya will resume exports. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)