EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Monday after closing Friday
their worst week since August as upbeat economic data from the
United States and Europe boosted optimism ahead of a key Federal
Reserve decision later in the week.
Investors have been trying to gauge when the U.S. central
bank will start winding down its market-friendly $85 billion
monthly bond purchases, with some expecting the Fed to announce
a tapering in March.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index bounced back from
two-month lows on Monday as power provider Aggreko
jumped on an upbeat profit outlook and the broader market found
some technical support following a recent sell-off.
A survey showing euro zone businesses were ending the year
on a high as new orders surged also helped the blue-chip FTSE
100 .FTSE to extend gains.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday
morning, recouping some of Monday's losses as strong U.S.
manufacturing data lifted sentiment ahead of the U.S Federal
Reserve's policy meeting this week.
The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 15,291.85 after
dropping 1.6 percent to 15,152.91 on Monday, the lowest closing
level since Nov. 20.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open up 0.7
percent. For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The euro held the upper hand on Tuesday after
surprisingly strong euro zone manufacturing data, while
uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve would start to trim
its economic stimulus programme kept the dollar on the
defensive.
The euro traded at $1.3762, maintaining its slim
gains on Monday and not far from a two-year high of $1.3811
reached last week.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell Monday following
mixed manufacturing data as investors awaited a policy statement
from the Federal Reserve later this week.
The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday its "Empire
State" manufacturing activity index rose in December to 0.98
from -2.21 in November. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast a stronger reading of 4.8.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold inched up for a third session on Tuesday
supported by a short-covering rally, even as investors remained
on edge ahead of a policy decision from the Federal Reserve on
its bullion-friendly stimulus measures.
Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,241.60 an ounce by
0021 GMT.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SINGAPORE - London copper edged back on Tuesday from the
highest in nearly two months hit the previous day, as traders
cut risk ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting.
Prices are underpinned by a pick up in global factory
activity and a near-term shortage of refined metal.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Brent crude oil rose by 1.5 percent on Monday,
lifted by expectations for rising demand that sprang from
stronger European economic data, while supplies from Libya
remained sharply curtailed.
Brent rose by nearly $2 per barrel, boosting its premium to
U.S. oil to a one-week high.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)