EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks staged an explosive rally on Wednesday, driving the Dow and the S&P 500 to all-time closing highs after the Federal Reserve announced it would start to unwind its historic stimulus. While the Fed's move came as a surprise to many in the market, it confirmed that the U.S. economy was on firmer footing and put to rest the question of when the Fed would begin to scale back its bond-buying program, a relief to some investors, analysts said. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's main equity index steadied in thin trade on Wednesday, with investors cautious before what is seen as a tight policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve, and with a sell-off in retailers putting a lid on any gains. Strong U.S. data, including Wednesday's forecast-beating housing starts, has fuelled expectations that the Fed could scale back its equity-friendly stimulus as soon as this month. That in turn has weighed on global stocks For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 1.5 percent on Thursday morning to within striking distance of its year high, as global equity markets took the glass half-full view after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would start to unwind its historic stimulus. Tokyo stocks were also bolstered by a surge in the dollar/yen to over five-year highs in the wake of the Fed decision, underscoring the benefits of a weak currency for Japan's export-reliant economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - The Hang Seng index set to open up 1.2 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar was hoisted to a more than five-year high against the yen on Thursday after the Federal Reserve started to dial back its massive bond-buying stimulus, giving markets a strong signal that the U.S. economy was growing at a healthy clip. The euro also came under pressure against the greenback, hitting a two-week low, and analysts at BNP Paribas continued to recommend short euro/dollar strategy. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped after the Federal Reserve announced it would start dialing back its monthly bond-buying program by $10 billion and signaled that it may keep its key interest rate extremely low even longer than previously promised. Bond prices had gained briefly after the Fed released its policy decision, but the market reacted negatively after Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank may continue to reduce purchases steadily, suggesting that quantitative easing could end by around the end of 2014.. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold recovered on Thursday from overnight losses prompted by the Federal Reserve's decision to cut back its stimulus, indicating that investors had already priced in a small reduction in the central bank's bond purchases. Gold's reaction to the much-feared taper also showed that the metal was unlikely to deepen a 27 percent loss this year - its first annual drop in 13 years. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper lost more ground on Thursday, falling for a third consecutive session, as the Federal Reserve's decision to cut back its bond-buying stimulus weighed on the market. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.6 percent to $7,229 a tonne by 0128 GMT. Copper for February delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dropped 0.4 percent to 50,990 yuan a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures on Wednesday shrugged off the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to begin tapering its stimulus program, maintaining gains that widened its premium to U.S. crude. Both Brent and U.S. crude oil pared gains immediately after the 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) announcement, then bounced back several minutes laterks. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)