EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed mostly flat on Monday, with the Dow edging up to another record closing high and the S&P 500 index's advance stalling in response to light trading volume and weaker-than-forecast housing data. The benchmark S&P 500 had climbed 3.7 percent over the previous two weeks, the index's best fortnight since July. The gains came after mounting signs that the economy was gaining strength, leading the Federal Reserve to announce that it will scale back its stimulus. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 25.88 points, or 0.16 percent, to end at 16,504.29, a record close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped just 0.33 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to finish at 1,841.07. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares lost ground on Monday as investors squared positions into the year end after six straight sessions of gains, pressured by retailers on concerns over how they have fared over the crucial festive season. The FTSE 100 closed down 19.60 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,731.27 points, pausing after its longest winning streak since October, which saw it rise around 4 percent since Dec. 18. Volumes were, however, very thin - exaggerating the impact of any orders in the market - at around half of the 90-day daily average, with many investors still out for the Christmas break. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average rose to a fresh six-year high on Monday to close out 2013 with a 57 percent annual gain, its biggest in more than 40 years on the back of aggressive economic stimulus by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Japan's markets will be closed for the New Year holiday from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - The Hang Seng index gains 0.44 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar hovered within sight of a five-year high versus the yen on Tuesday and was on track for its biggest yearly percentage gain versus the Japanese currency in 34 years, having risen nearly 21 percent in 2013. The dollar last fetched about 104.93 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day and inching away from Monday's five-year high of 105.41 yen, the greenback's strongest level versus the yen since October 2008. For the year, the dollar has risen 20.9 percent against the yen, putting it on track for its biggest one-year percentage gain versus the Japanese currency since 1979, when the dollar climbed 23.7 percent against the yen, according to Thomson Reuters data. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasury debt yields slipped but held near two-year highs on Monday as year-end buying boosted prices, though volumes were light as the New Year's Day holiday approaches. The pull-back reversed some of the advance in yields after the U.S. Federal Reserve this month said it will scale back its monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities by $10 billion to $75 billion in January as the economy improves. The 10-year Treasury note rose 9/32 in price on Monday to yield 2.974 percent, after the yields rose to 3.002 percent on Friday, the highest since July 2011. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold staged a modest rebound on Tuesday after falling more than 1 percent in the previous session, but the precious metal was on track for its biggest annual loss since 1981 as investors shifted their money to equities. Spot gold added $1.80 an ounce to $1,197.80 an ounce by 0028 GMT. U.S. gold fell 0.54 percent to $1,197.30 an ounce. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged higher on Tuesday to trade around a four-month high and aluminium rose for a third consecutive session to hover near a two-month top as an improved global economic outlook supported metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.1 percent to $7,381.25 a tonne by 0107 GMT. Copper climbed to $7,415.50 a tonne on Friday, its highest since August 16. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil futures tumbled on both sides of the Atlantic on Monday on early signals that oil output in Libya may be starting to recover and concerns over a buildup in local government debt in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer. Brent is less than $1 from where it began in January after trading in a range of $22, while U.S. crude has gained 8 percent year-to-date in spite of ever-climbing domestic shale oil production. Brent crude shed 97 cents to settle at $111.21 a barrel after earlier hitting a low of $110.90. U.S. crude fell $1.03 to settle at $99.29. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Himank Sharma)