EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Monday after a mixed batch of economic reports, which showed a slowdown in growth in the U.S. services sector and a rebound in new orders for factory goods. Two measures of activity in the services sector indicated slower growth in December, indicating the economic recovery remains modest, while a separate report showed factory orders rose as expected in November. - - - - LONDON - London-listed mining equities fell on Monday as new signs of economic weakness in China, the world's top metals consumer, prompted investors to dump resources shares at the start of the first full week of 2014. The UK mining index fell 1.9 percent, the biggest one-day drop in more than a month, after surveys showed growth in Chinese service sector activity slowed in December, mirroring the trend seen in manufacturing. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Tuesday morning after economic data showing a slowdown in growth in the U.S. services sector made investors wary of taking on risk. The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 15,807.86 in choppy mid-morning trade. After opening lower, it briefly flirted with positive territory. On Monday, the index ended 2.4 percent lower. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index to open flat. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen firmed across the board early in Asia on Tuesday as investors took aim at the greenback in the wake of disappointing U.S. data, although many currencies remained in familiar ranges in still thin market conditions. Trading is usually lacklustre in the first full trading week of the year as investors trickle back to their desks, with position adjustments dominating trade. That helped give some support to the yen, the worst performing major currency in 2013 due to Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday after weaker-than-expected data on the U.S. services sector raised hopes the Federal Reserve would slow its reduction of bond purchases, spurring bids for government debt. The early 2014 losses on Wall Street after its stellar run last year rekindled some safe-haven appetite for U.S. government debt, analysts and traders said. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held its ground near a three-week high on Tuesday as weaker equities and robust physical demand in China supported prices, while U.S. gold futures also steadied after unusually sharp movements the session before. Spot gold was little changed at $1,237.19 an ounce by 0010 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SYDNEY - London copper was little changed on Tuesday, mired near two-week lows as worries about cooling economic growth in top metals consumer China crimped expectations of demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $7,328.25 a tonne by 0119 GMT from the previous session when it sank to a near two-week low of $7,278.75 a tonne. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices seesawed on Monday, ending the session slightly lower, as traders weighed reports of production resuming at a Libyan oilfield against new threats to shipments from a port controlled by protesters. Brent and U.S. crude dipped on a day of mixed messages, including a shipping drama off Libya's shore and a deep freeze across the United States that threatens to disrupt oil production but also curtail demand. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)