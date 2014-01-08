EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, snapping the S&P 500's three-day losing streak to give the benchmark index its first positive session of 2014. A sharp decline in the U.S. trade deficit and upbeat German data helped improve market sentiment as the data pointed to strengthening economic fundamentals in both the United States and Europe. - - - - LONDON - Britain's blue chip share index rose to a one-week high on Tuesday, with gains in financial stocks pushing the FTSE 100 towards major technical resistance levels. Lloyds rallied 3.0 percent, as investors bought the stock on expectations that the bank will start paying dividends this year and that it will benefit from a recovering British economy and housing market. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday morning to recoup some of the losses posted earlier in the week after strong trade data in the U.S. boosted risk appetite, and convenience store operators soared on strong earnings. The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 15,945.36 in mid-morning trade after dropping 0.6 percent on the previous day. On Monday, the index shed 2.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index to open up 0.5 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar hovered near a one-month high against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Wednesday, having rebounded smartly overnight on the back of upbeat U.S. trade data. The dollar index rose as far as 80.946, reaching highs seen in early December after the United States posted its smallest trade deficit in four years as exports hit a record high. It last stood at 80.875 For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, with benchmark yields hovering near two-week lows, as traders brushed off a weak $30 billion auction of three-year notes, part of this week's $64 billion in coupon-bearing government debt. The bond market has stabilized after a dismal 2013 as evidence of cooling in car sales and the services sector raised bets the Federal Reserve would pare its massive bond-purchase program very slowly in coming months. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold eased for a second session on Wednesday as equities inched higher on optimism over U.S. economic growth, hurting bullion's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold had eased 0.3 percent to $1,227.74 an ounce by 0014 GMT, after snapping a five-day rally on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SYDNEY - London copper was trading flat on Wednesday, hurt by evidence of economic cooling in top consumer China but buttressed by signs of a growth revival in the United States. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $7,357.25 a tonne by 0125 GMT from the previous session when it edged up 0.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil rose on Tuesday as frigid weather in North America hurt some refinery operations and worries grew over Libyan output and fighting in Iraq. At least five refineries in the U.S. and Canada curtailed supply after bitterly cold temperatures caused malfunctions and, in a few cases, full-scale closures. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)