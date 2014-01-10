EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday in a
choppy session ahead of Friday's payrolls report, which may
provide insights into whether the Federal Reserve will announce
another cut in quantitative easing at its meeting this month.
Retail and telecom stocks ranked among the day's biggest
losers. The S&P retail sector index .SPXRT slipped 0.2 percent
after a number of retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY.O
and Family Dollar FDO.N, slashed their earnings forecasts.
The S&P telecom services sector index fell 1.9
percent, pulled lower by AT&T and Verizon Communications, which
were the top decliners in the Dow Jones industrial average.
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday and
underperformed shares in southern Europe, as a rise in the pound
against the euro hampered prospects for the index's exporters
and most retailers fell after weak Christmas updates.
The FTSE erased gains in the afternoon as the pound rose to
its highest in a year against the euro on the back of a pledge
by the European Central Bank to keep rates very low.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei benchmark slipped on Friday and
headed for a weekly loss in the first trading week of 2014,
though Uniqlo clothing chain operator Fast Retailing Co Ltd
surged after its quarterly earnings beat expectations.
Fast Retailing climbed 3.5 percent after it posted
a higher-than-expected first-quarter profit, helped by strong
Japan sales at its flagship casual Uniqlo brand which attracted
customers with affordable luxury items.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index to open down
0.2 percent.
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar eased from a seven-week high early
on Friday as investors booked some profits ahead of the keenly
awaited U.S. jobs report, helping lift the euro that was briefly
unsettled by dovish comments from the European Central Bank.
The dollar index last stood at 80.953, having
retreated from 81.187, a high not seen since late November.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday as a $13
billion auction of 30-year bonds drew solid investor demand,
even as the recent wave of upbeat economic data have signalled
bond yields might climb higher.
Perceived dovish comments from European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi lifted German Bund prices, which in turn
helped boost U.S. government debt, analysts and traders said.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Friday as investors
awaited U.S. nonfarm payroll numbers to gauge the strength of
economic recovery and the outlook for monetary policy.
The metal, however, was headed for its first weekly drop in
three weeks as recent economic data already suggested that the
U.S. economy was gaining steam.
Spot gold was trading nearly flat at $1,227.20 an
ounce by 0016 GMT. It has lost 0.7 percent for the week.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper edged higher on Friday ahead of key
China trade data and jobs figures from the United States, but
was set to log its biggest weekly loss since mid September on
worries of moderating growth in top consumer China.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up by 0.3 percent to $7,233 a tonne by 0116 GMT, paring
losses from the previous session.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil futures prices on both sides of the Atlantic
fell by more than $1 on Thursday, driven by ballooning stocks of
heating fuels.
The market pared losses just ahead of the session close as
traders focused on Libya's resolve to get oil exports on track,
which would further dampen prices and bought back contracts to
cover short positions.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)