EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday on caution ahead of corporate results, as mounting negative pre-announcements left a lackluster profit growth outlook. Wall Street has seen a slow start to the year following a gangbusters 2013. After the S&P 500's jump of almost 30 percent last year, its forward price-to-earnings ratio is the highest in nearly seven years and investors are weighing the risk of paying such a high premium for earnings that may see growth stall. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - A rally in banking shares helped Britain's FTSE 100 rise to a two-month closing high on Monday as investors welcomed the prospect of lighter rules on leverage for the sector. Supermarket WM Morrison was the top FTSE gainer on speculation it may sell some property and return some of the proceeds to shareholders, while oil and gas engineering firm Amec was boosted by an expansionary deal to buy rival Foster Wheeler. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average tumbled more than 2 percent to a one-month low on Tuesday after the yen rose sharply following a weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls report, driving down shares of exporters like Toyota Motor. Bucking the weakness, Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd climbed 2.4 percent after parent Suntory Holdings said it would buy U.S. spirits company Beam Inc for $13.6 billion. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index to open down 1.1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen held onto broad gains early on Tuesday, having staged a solid rally against sterling, the U.S. dollar and euro following a selloff on Wall Street and a further drop in Treasury yields. Investors were forced to unwind stretched short positions in the Japanese currency in the wake of the poor U.S. jobs numbers and as U.S. stocks posted the biggest one-day fall in more than two months. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday, extending Friday's rally as investors reduced bullish expectations for economic growth after employers added far fewer jobs in December than traders and economists had expected. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note fell to a three-week low, after registering the largest one-day fall since October on Friday on news U.S. employers added only 74,000 workers in December, far short of the 196,000 rise forecast by analysts polled by Reuters. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its highest in a month on Tuesday as safe-haven bids for the metal increased amid a drop in the dollar and equities, with investors fretting over the U.S. growth outlook after a disappointing jobs report last week. Spot gold had edged up 0.09 percent to $1,254.20 an ounce by 0007 GMT, near a one-month peak of $1,254.80. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SYDNEY - London copper was little changed on Tuesday, as caution over growth prospects for the world's top two economies dampened sentiment, but a shortfall of metal in the physical markets underpinned prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down by 0.2 percent $7,317.75 a tonne by 0116 GMT from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil fell on Monday after news of a deal between Western nations and Iran to curb the OPEC country's nuclear program and as production resumed from Libya and a key North Sea oilfield. Oil futures were also pressured by declines in gasoline futures and equities, as last week's much weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data also weighed on hopes of economic recovery in the world's largest oil consumer. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)