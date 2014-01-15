EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, erasing much of the
previous session's steep drop, as a strong December retail sales
reading eased concerns that economic growth might be slowing.
Google rose 2.4 percent to $1,149.40, giving a
large boost to the outperforming Nasdaq, a day after the company
announced plans to acquire Nest Labs Inc. The $3.2 billion deal
will give Google a promising line of products and a prized
design team.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top share index steadied near two-month
highs on Tuesday, with a sell-off in financials offset by a crop
of solid updates in the healthcare and retail sectors.
Investors are scrutinising corporate updates for clues on
whether the quarterly reporting season will be sufficiently
strong to justify the relatively expensive valuations at which
the equity market currently trades.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Tokyo's Nikkei stock average rebounded from a
one-month low on Wednesday as a robust U.S. retail sales report
helped ease concerns about the pace of growth in the world's
largest economy - one of Japan's top trading partners.
The upbeat U.S. data also lifted the dollar from a four-week
low against the yen, giving currency-sensitive Japanese
exporters, such as Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T and Sony Corp
, a fillip.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index to open up
0.9 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The yen and Australian dollar nursed heavy losses
early on Wednesday, having suffered a swift turnaround in
fortunes after upbeat retail sales data halted a slide in U.S.
yields to help the U.S. dollar recover from a one-month low
touched on Monday.
Traders said the retail numbers helped offset Friday's
disappointingly soft payrolls and halted a two-day slide in U.S.
Treasury yields. That in turn gave the greenback a shot in the
arm.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as two
Federal Reserve officials said they support further cuts to the
U.S. central bank's bond purchase program, despite Friday's
weaker-then-expected employment report.
Charles Plosser, president of the Philadelphia Fed, and
Dallas Fed chief Richard Fisher, who spoke separately on
Tuesday, are both considered policy hawks.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold retreated for a second session on
Wednesday, moving further away from a one-month high, as a rally
in stock markets prompted by strong U.S. retail sales data
dented the metal's appeal as a safe haven.
Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,243.19 an ounce by
0011 GMT. It touched a one-month peak of $1,255 early on Tuesday
before ending the day 0.7 percent lower.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper edged up on Tuesday after the World
Bank raised its forecast for global growth for the first time in
three years, boosting sentiment and burnishing the outlook for
demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged up by 0.2 percent to $7,296 a tonne by 0110 GMT from the
previous session when it slipped 0.7 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. oil prices rose on Tuesday as traders
squared positions amid some signs of strength in the U.S.
economy, while Brent fell in choppy trading, pressured by
incremental increases in Libyan oil supply and expectations that
Iranian crude will return to market.
The rise in U.S. oil narrowed its discount to Brent by more
than $1 from Monday's settlement.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)