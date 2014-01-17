EQUITIES
NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 slipped on Thursday, with the
S&P retreating from the previous session's record high, after
earnings from Goldman Sachs and other banks disappointed
investors.
Financials were the biggest drag on the market after both
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc reported
that lower bond trading revenue took a bite out of their
quarterly profits. Goldman's earnings fell 21 percent.
Citigroup's profit missed expectations.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
LONDON - Britain's top shares steadied near last year's peak
on Thursday, propped up by steep gains from miners on optimism
over the global economy and upbeat analyst comment.
Miners added the most points to the FTSE on Thursday. The
FTSE 350 Mining Index rose 3.2 percent while Rio
Tinto firmed 2.5 percent after reporting big increases
in production.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TOKYO - Japanese stocks dropped on Friday morning, following
Wall Street lower in the wake of disappointing U.S. corporate
earnings, while exporters sagged as the weak-yen trend took a
pause.
Bucking the weakness, Mitsubishi Motors Corp jumped
as much as 11 percent to a five-month high, as some short-term
investors cut their short positions in the Japanese automaker
that they had been building up ahead of a public share offering.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index to open down
0.4 percent.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar faded a little on Friday after two
days of gains, as a run of mixed U.S. economic data left the
market uncertain about its future direction.
Investors had no such doubts about the Australian dollar
which was pinned near three-and-a-half year lows in the wake of
disappointing jobs figures.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Thursday after
inflation data came in as expected and amid strength in German
government debt and overnight demand for safe-haven U.S debt.
U.S. consumer prices rose by their most in six months in
December but were in line with expectations, after producer
price data on Wednesday surprised some investors by rising more
than expected.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold was steady in early trade on Friday but was
headed for its first weekly drop in four weeks as a string of
U.S. data showed more strength in the recovery of the world's
largest economy.
Spot gold was flat at $1,242.71 an ounce by 0024 GMT,
and was heading for a 0.3 percent drop for the week.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London nickel fell on Friday as traders locked in
profits after a ban on Indonesian ore exports that came into
force at the weekend triggered its biggest weekly gain in nearly
a year.
Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange
dropped by 0.8 percent to 14,575 a tonne on Friday, trimming
gains for the week to around 5 percent, its biggest weekly rise
since early February 2013.
For a full report, double click on
- - - -
OIL
NEW YORK - Crude oil futures ended slightly lower in thin
trade on Thursday as expectations of more supply from the Middle
East and North Africa weighed against news of lower oil output
from OPEC.
U.S. crude oil futures traded marginally lower over the day,
and settled down for the second time this week. However, losses
were capped by data showing a drop in jobless claims and a rise
in consumer prices to their highest in six months in the world's
largest oil consumer.
For a full report, double click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)