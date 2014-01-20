MUMBAI Jan 20 EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined on Friday as results from Intel and General Electric were the latest to dampen the view on fourth-quarter earnings. Volatility picked up late in the session, thanks in part to selling related to options expiration, analysts said. Earnings season is still in the early phase, but S&P 500 companies so far are beating analysts' expectations at a rate that is below what is typical, according to Thomson Reuters data.

LONDON - Britain's top share index had its best weekly gain so far this year after inching higher on Friday, boosted by strong UK retail sales data and a rally in motor insurer stocks.

The outlook for corporate earnings, however, was less upbeat, with heavyweight oil company Royal Dutch Shell warning on its profits and U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp missing profit expectations.

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average dropped to a one-week low on Monday, tracking declines in U.S. shares, while Nintendo Co Ltd 7974.T plunged by nearly a fifth after the game maker forecast an annual loss.

Nintendo slid as much as 18.5 percent to 11,935 yen - its lowest since Nov. 8 - and was the most traded stock by turnover after the "Super Mario" creator said it now expects a full-year loss instead of a profit and slashed its Wii U sales forecast by almost 70 percent.

The Nikkei was down 0.8 percent at 15,606.79 in midmorning trade, trading below its 25-day moving average of 15,750.84, and extending losses into a third day.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng to open down 0.4 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar started Monday near a two-month high, having enjoyed a solid comeback last week after a string of mostly upbeat data convinced markets the Federal Reserve will continue its gradual withdrawal of stimulus.

The dollar index stood at 81.215, after rising 0.7 percent last week to as high as 81.295. Data on Friday showed U.S. industrial output rose at its fastest clip in 3-1/2 years in the fourth quarter, adding to other encouraging reports such as retail sales.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as economic data was largely as expected and as trading volumes were light before a long holiday weekend.

The bonds have held in a relatively tight range this week, after a weaker-than-expected employment report last Friday led benchmark 10-year yields to fall from the near the 3 percent level to a range between 2.82 percent and 2.92 percent.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Monday to its highest in nearly six weeks, supported by weaker equities, which are lifting the metal's safe-haven appeal and improving investor confidence

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper was barely changed on Monday as investors waited for factory and growth figures from China, the world's largest user of industrial metals.

OIL

NEW YORK - Demand for heating fuels and rising gasoline prices drove oil higher on Friday, but gains were limited by a stronger dollar and expectations for increased supply from Libya and Iran.

U.S. heating oil and gasoline futures both climbed more than 1 percent on higher demand as the U.S. prepares for another cold snap and as traders bought contracts to cover short positions in heating oil.

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)