NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed flat on Wednesday as a mixed
bag of corporate earnings failed to give investors the
confidence to push equities higher with the index near record
levels.
For the second day in a row, the Dow posted outsized losses
following weak results from one of its components while the
Nasdaq climbed, with BlackBerry one of its biggest boosts.
LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 eased off 8-month highs on
Wednesday after strong jobs data raised the spectre of interest
rate hikes and analysts highlighted concerns about companies'
weak earnings and high valuations.
Data showed the unemployment rate dropped to 7.1 percent in the
three months to November, below even the most optimistic analyst
forecast and just a decimal point above the threshold where the
Bank of England has said it may think about raising interest
rates.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average advanced to a two-week
high on Thursday, helped by gains in electronics component
makers after strong results from Nidec, while some investors
sought underperformers in the banking sector.
The Nikkei .N225 was up 0.7 percent at 15,925.51 after
rising as high as 15,958.58 - edging closer to the 16,000 mark
it had crossed last month for the first time in six years.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng to open flat.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
SYDNEY - The Canadian dollar slid to 4 1/2-year lows on
Thursday after the Bank of Canada said the currency's
depreciation should help exports, while the Australian dollar
weakened following a disappointing survey of Chinese
manufacturers.
In contrast, sterling took off after a surprisingly big fall
in the UK jobless rate prompted investors to price in an earlier
start to rate hikes in Britain.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday and
benchmark yields edged up from five-week lows, with prices
dragged lower by weaker German government debt.
Bund prices declined partly on robust demand for a new
10-year issue of Spanish government debt, signaling investors'
appetite for riskier euro zone assets as the region shows some
signs of better times ahead.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold fell to its lowest level in nearly two
weeks on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. data to gauge the
strength of the economy, while platinum eased from a 2-1/2 month
high ahead of planned strikes at South African mines.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper firmed on Thursday after a drop of
nearly one percent in the previous session, as markets eyed the
release later on Thursday of China's first indicator of
manufacturing health for the year for demand cues from the
world's top user of metals.
OIL
NEW YORK - Oil rose more than a dollar on Wednesday to
settle at its highest price this year on the startup of a new
major pipeline, expected to help eliminate a bottleneck that has
depressed the U.S. futures for three years, and on expectations
that frigid weather in the Northeast would prompt strong demand
for heating fuel.
