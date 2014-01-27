MUMBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) -
EQUITIES
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dropped for a second day on Friday
and the S&P 500 posted its worst week since June 2012 as a
selloff in emerging market assets fed through to wholesale
pullbacks in equities.
The S&P 500 fell 2.6 percent for the week, closing below its
50-day moving average Friday for the first time since Oct. 9,
suggesting more selling may be ahead for the market that closed
out 2013 with a 30-percent gain.
LONDON - Britain's top shares sank to a five-week closing
low on Friday, with stocks exposed to emerging markets feeling
the biggest losses, knocked by a rout in Latin American
currencies.
Aberdeen Asset Management shed 5.7 percent, the FTSE
100's top loser, while peer Ashmore was among
the steepest FTSE midcap FTMC decliners, off 5.3 percent,
suffering from their heavy exposure to emerging markets after
Argentina's central bank gave up its battle against the
currency's decline.
TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average slid as much as 3 percent to
its lowest in two months on Monday as the yen soared and global
equities dropped on concerns about a selloff in emerging-market
assets.
Index heavyweights led the declines with SoftBank Corp
, the most traded stock by turnover, falling 2.7 percent
and KDDI Corp shedding 3.5 percent
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng to open down 1.9
percent.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE
TOKYO - The dollar slipped to a seven-week low against the
yen on Monday as a sell-off in emerging market currencies late
last week prompted investors to seek shelter in the safe-haven
Japanese currency.
The dollar fell as low as 101.77 yen, its lowest
level since early December and last stood at 102.04 yen, down
0.3 percent from late U.S. levels last week. It has fallen 2.4
percent in the past three sessions.
TREASURIES
NEW YORK U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday with
benchmark yields hitting near two-month lows on safe-haven bids
for bonds stemming from worries about tightening credit
conditions in China and a looming currency crisis in Argentina.
Those worries since Thursday have spurred selling in global
stock markets and other riskier investments as investors
scrambled into the relative safety of cash and U.S. and German
government debt.
COMMODITIES
GOLD
SINGAPORE - Gold rallied for a third session on Monday to
its highest in two months, with its safe-haven appeal boosted as
shares fell on expectations investors would keep shifting money
away from emerging economies.
Spot gold had risen 0.5 percent to $1,275.09 an ounce
by 0021 GMT, after hitting a two-month peak of $1,278.01
earlier.
BASE METALS
SYDNEY - London copper sagged to its lowest in seven weeks
on Monday as concerns over imminent cuts to the Federal
Reserves's bond buying program and turmoil in emerging economies
spilled across into commodities.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged down by 0.23 percent to $7,163.75 a tonne by 0114 GMT from
the previous session. It earlier traded at $7,160 which was its
lowest since Dec. 11.
OIL
NEW YORK - U.S. crude settled lower on Friday on reports of
a slowing economy in China and a downward slide in U.S.
equities, while Brent saw slight gains on spread trading.
China's economic growth is expected to slow gradually over
the next two years as the government forges ahead with
structural reforms and seeks to curb elevated debt levels, a
Reuters poll showed.
