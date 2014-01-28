MUMBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) -

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks extended recent losses on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling for a third straight session as concern grew about the Federal Reserve's plans for withdrawing stimulus.

The losses, which picked up late in the session after the S&P 500 briefly traded in positive territory, followed a steep selloff late last week tied to emerging market concerns. The slide gave the S&P 500 its worst weekly percentage loss since June 2012.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 slipped to fresh five-week lows on Monday, extending last week's falls on the back of turmoil in emerging markets and steep slumps in oil and gas firm BG Group and Vodafone.

The FTSE closed down 113.08 points, or 1.7 percent, at 6,550.66, adding to last week's 2.4 percent fall, as worries over emerging markets continued to roil global equity markets.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average edged up on Tuesday, clawing back some ground from a two-month low hit the previous day as investors scooped up bargains, while construction equipment makers like Komatsu jumped after Caterpillar reported upbeat results.

Bucking the market rise, Nitto Denko and other Apple suppliers took a hit after the U.S. company missed Wall Street's target for iPhone sales over the holiday shopping season and offered a disappointing quarterly forecast.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng to open up 0.2 percent.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar regained a firmer footing against the yen on Tuesday, as expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its stimulus further pulled the U.S. currency off a seven-week low against its Japanese counterpart.

While anxiety about emerging markets has increased the safe-haven appeal of the yen, investors were wary of taking aggressive positions against the dollar ahead of the Fed's two-day meeting beginning later in the session.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday on profit-taking from last week's safe-haven gains and as traders shrugged off weaker-than-expected data on new U.S. home sales.

While data showing a 7.0 percent decline in U.S. single-family homes sales in December spurred demand for safe-haven bonds earlier in the day, traders later blamed the weakness on frigid temperatures and turned their focus to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting that starts Tuesday.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was steady on Tuesday after a sharp slide the session before, with investors worried the U.S. Federal Reserve could make further stimulus cuts at a meeting this week.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper rebounded on Tuesday from seven-week lows hit the session before, as tight physical supply buffered prices against emerging market turmoil fanned by expectations the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus this week.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures shed more than $1 a barrel on Monday, and U.S. crude fell almost as much, as investors kept dumping risky assets on worries about weaker growth in emerging markets.

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)